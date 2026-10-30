The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will continue to be held every two years after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reversed its controversial decision to move the tournament to a four-year cycle, citing the financial and developmental interests of African football.

CAF's Executive Committee Thursday unanimously approved the return to the traditional biennial format, less than a year after announcing plans to reduce the tournament's frequency and introduce a new continental competition to fill the gap.

AFCON has traditionally been staged every two years, but CAF announced in December 2025 that it would move to a four-year cycle, with the proposed CAF Nations League taking its place as the continent's biennial national team competition.

The decision drew an unfavorable response, particularly among stakeholders concerned about the tournament's importance to African football and the financial implications of replacing one of the continent's most valuable sporting properties.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe had already indicated that the governing body was reconsidering the arrangement during its strategy conference in Cape Verde earlier this month, where he signaled that the Executive Committee would review the proposed changes.

The financial sustainability of African football emerged as a central consideration in the reversal. CAF acknowledged that the proposed Nations League would take several years to generate sufficient revenue to support the development of football across the continent and provide the financial resources needed by its 54 member associations.

AFCON remains one of the confederation's most important commercial assets, generating substantial income through broadcasting rights, sponsorships and other commercial partnerships. Replacing it with a new competition would therefore have created uncertainty over revenue during the years required for the Nations League to establish itself.

Motsepe said restoring the two-year cycle was intended to protect the interests of African football and its member associations, as well as players representing clubs outside the continent.

"The decision by the CAF Executive Committee to reinstate the organization of the AFCON every two years aims to advance, protect and promote the interests of African football and the 54 CAF Member Associations, as well as those of African players playing for clubs outside the continent," Motsepe said.

The decision also preserves a regular platform for African national teams to compete for continental honors, while ensuring that member associations continue to benefit from the tournament's commercial opportunities.

Under the revised schedule, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will jointly host the 2027 edition, marking a significant moment for East African football. The three countries will be followed by tournaments in 2028, 2031 and 2033.

There will be no AFCON in 2030, as CAF will maintain its practice of avoiding a tournament in a FIFA World Cup year.

The return to a biennial schedule also means African players based in Europe and other overseas leagues will continue to face the scheduling challenges associated with AFCON.

The tournament has frequently coincided with the European domestic season, forcing clubs to release players during important stages of their campaigns. The proposed four-year cycle had offered a potential way to reduce those disruptions, but CAF's latest decision places greater emphasis on the financial stability of African football and the interests of its member associations.

The proposed Nations League, meanwhile, remains part of CAF's longer-term plans rather than an immediate replacement for AFCON.