Fenerbahçe are weighing several options ahead of the January transfer window, with Türkiye captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu among five players reportedly on the club’s shortlist as they look to strengthen their squad for the title race.

The Istanbul club are targeting at least one midfielder and one attacking player, with the management and coaching staff assessing established names from Europe’s major leagues alongside younger talents who could strengthen the team in the longer term.

Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari, Cameroon international Arthur Avom, Marseille winger Igor Paixao and Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz are also linked with the club, although the likelihood of each move varies.

Ayari remains a midfield target

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari is among Fenerbahçe’s options as the club looks to add energy and versatility to its midfield.

The 23-year-old Swedish international is reportedly open to a new challenge after declining Brighton’s contract extension proposal. His future has attracted interest from clubs in England and Germany, increasing competition for his signature.

Fenerbahçe have maintained contact with his representatives, with reports suggesting the player is receptive to a potential move to Istanbul. The club are expected to assess the financial and sporting conditions before deciding whether to accelerate negotiations.

Ayari’s ability to operate in central midfield and more advanced roles makes him an appealing option. His mobility and work rate could provide additional flexibility as Fenerbahçe pursue domestic success and compete in Europe.

A move would depend on reaching an agreement with Brighton and meeting the player’s contractual demands.

Çalhanoğlu remains an ambitious target

The most high-profile name on Fenerbahçe’s reported shortlist is Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, a key figure for Türkiye’s national team.

The 32-year-old’s contract with Inter runs until June 2027, and reports suggest the Italian club have offered him an extension that includes a reduction in his fixed salary. The proposal has reportedly not secured his agreement, leaving uncertainty over his longer-term future.

Juventus are also reported to be interested, potentially complicating Fenerbahçe’s pursuit of the experienced midfielder.

Fenerbahçe would need to convince both the player and Inter if they want to complete a deal in January. Even if Çalhanoğlu agrees to join the Turkish club, securing his release midway through the season could prove difficult.

One alternative would be to reach an agreement with the midfielder during the January window and pursue a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Çalhanoğlu’s passing range, set-piece ability and experience at the highest level would make him a significant addition to Fenerbahçe’s midfield. However, his wages, Inter’s position and competition from other clubs present substantial obstacles.

Avom's midfield vibrancy

Fenerbahçe are also exploring the possibility of recruiting Arthur Avom, a young midfielder who has attracted attention with his performances for French club Lorient.

The Cameroon international, born in December 2004, offers a different profile from Çalhanoğlu. His energy, versatility and ability to contribute in both defensive and attacking phases make him a potential long-term investment.

Fenerbahçe have reportedly made initial contact with Avom’s representatives to outline the club’s plans for his development and role in the squad.

Although his contract situation has been the subject of transfer speculation, a January move would require an agreement with Lorient and could involve a significant fee. Reports have suggested Fenerbahçe could explore an offer below the midfielder’s reported market valuation.

The club must also weigh the cost of a midseason transfer against the possibility of pursuing him at a later date. His contractual position and Lorient’s willingness to negotiate will be central to any potential deal.

Avom’s age and adaptability could make him an attractive option for a club seeking to balance immediate competition with longer-term squad planning.

Paixao back on Fenerbahçe’s radar

Fenerbahçe are also considering attacking reinforcements, with Marseille winger Igor Paixao reportedly among their targets.

The Brazilian can play on either wing and operate behind a central striker, offering the coaching staff additional options across the forward line.

Marseille’s financial considerations could influence negotiations, although the French club are understood to value the player highly after bringing him in from Feyenoord.

Fenerbahçe are reportedly hoping to negotiate a lower transfer fee rather than meet Marseille’s full valuation. A January agreement, however, may be difficult if the French club are reluctant to sanction his departure midway through the season.

Reports have also suggested Paixao could be more likely to leave in the summer of 2027, leaving uncertainty over whether Fenerbahçe can make progress during the winter window.

His versatility would make him a useful addition, particularly if the Istanbul club decide to strengthen their attacking depth alongside their midfield recruitment.

Diaz links remain unconfirmed

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz has also been linked with Fenerbahçe, but reports about the club’s interest remain conflicting.

The 27-year-old Morocco international has reportedly struggled to secure regular playing time at Real Madrid, prompting speculation that he could consider a move elsewhere.

Diaz’s ability to operate in several attacking positions would suit Fenerbahçe’s search for additional creativity and flexibility in the final third. Clubs in Italy have also been linked with the player, potentially creating competition if he becomes available.

However, reports of a possible transfer to Istanbul have been disputed. A Fenerbahçe official has reportedly dismissed claims of concrete interest as baseless, indicating that the club do not currently intend to pursue the attacker.

Diaz’s desire for regular playing time could influence his next career decision, but any move would depend on Real Madrid’s position and the level of interest from potential suitors.