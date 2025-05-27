From Milan to Madrid, Frankfurt to Lisbon, Türkiye’s brightest footballers have stamped their authority across Europe this season, dazzling with goals, assists and grit that fueled their clubs’ ambitions.

Whether chasing silverware or surviving injuries, these players elevated not just themselves but the Turkish flag in foreign stadiums.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu stood tall as Inter Milan’s midfield maestro, captaining both club and country with poise.

The 31-year-old Turkish skipper powered Inter to the UEFA Champions League final, marking his second appearance on Europe’s grandest stage.

Across all competitions, he featured in 46 matches, scoring 11 goals and dishing out eight assists.

His contribution in Serie A – five goals and six assists in 29 games – was pivotal as Inter surged through the season with style and steel.

He’ll now look to etch his name in history when Inter battles Paris Saint-Germain for the European crown.

In Turin, a 20-year-old is drawing whispers of a new legend.

Kenan Yıldız, donning Juventus’ iconic No. 10 shirt, channeled echoes of Del Piero with each touch.

The young forward played 48 matches, scoring nine times and assisting seven. His creativity, movement and vision have made him a cornerstone in the Old Lady’s rebuild.

Over in Portugal, Benfica found firepower and flair in a Turkish duo.

Orkun Kökçü, who initially struggled after a high-profile 25 million euro ($28.4 million) move from Feyenoord, silenced critics by finishing the season with 12 goals and nine assists in 51 matches.

Playing slightly deeper than his typical attacking role, the 24-year-old orchestrated Benfica’s midfield with growing confidence.

He found a kindred spirit in compatriot Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

The former Galatasaray winger adapted seamlessly to Portuguese football, thrilling fans with 18 goals and 16 assists in 55 appearances.

Together, the pair became central to Benfica’s title chase, falling just short against Sporting Lisbon.

Real Madrid’s youngest Turkish import, Arda Güler, had to wait patiently before making his mark.

Sidelined early in the campaign, the 20-year-old bounced back with flair and finesse in the season’s latter stages.

Despite limited minutes, he clocked in 42 appearances, netting five goals and contributing nine assists across all fronts. With each opportunity, Güler reminded Madridistas why the club paid up to 30 million euros for his services.

Eintracht Frankfurt unearthed a gem in Can Uzun. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder arrived from Nürnberg for 11 million euros and quickly impressed with his versatility and physicality.

In 31 matches, he chipped in five goals and three assists, earning praise as one of the Bundesliga’s most promising young talents.

Although eligible for Germany, Uzun pledged allegiance to the Crescent-Stars and made his Turkish national team debut in March.

In Rome, Zeki Çelik carved a reputation as a model of consistency.

The right-back played 43 games for AS Roma, contributing one goal and three assists.

Not even seasoned veteran Alessandro Florenzi could displace the 26-year-old, who arrived from Lille in 2022 and hasn’t looked back.

Salih Özcan continued his Bundesliga journey with Borussia Dortmund, appearing in 26 matches this season after a brief loan spell at Wolfsburg.

The 27-year-old holding midfielder, who was born and raised in Germany, remains a dependable figure in Dortmund’s setup.

Across the English Channel, Altay Bayındır endured a frustrating debut season at Manchester United.

Signed from Fenerbahçe for 5 million euros, the Turkish goalkeeper made just 10 appearances, conceding 18 goals as a backup option behind Andre Onana.

Other Turkish exports dotted the European landscape with varying degrees of success.

Getafe’s Bertuğ Yıldırım featured in 27 games, scoring three times and assisting once.

Stuttgart’s Atakan Karazor had a solid campaign with 46 matches, three goals, and four assists.

Cenk Özkaçar struggled for minutes at Real Valladolid, managing only 846 minutes in 12 games.

Young striker Deniz Gül, who started in Sweden and landed at Porto this season, netted two goals in 23 matches.

Meanwhile, midfielder Demir Ege Tıknaz contributed four goals and two assists in 33 outings for Rio Ave, where he is on loan from Beşiktaş.

Westerlo’s Emin Bayram scored once in 31 games, and Ajax’s Ahmetcan Kaplan managed two goals in 15 matches.

Injury woes marred several careers.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s promising start at Brighton was halted by a toe injury, limiting him to eight games and two goals.

Enes Ünal’s 19.7 million euro move to Bournemouth was derailed by an ACL tear in January.

The forward managed only 17 Premier League matches, scoring twice and assisting once.

Yusuf Yazıcı played just 20 minutes for Olympiakos before a season-ending ligament injury in October, while Ozan Kabak failed to make a single appearance for Hoffenheim due to a torn cruciate ligament.

Still, Turkish footballers abroad delivered a season to remember.