While there is still plenty of excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup being hosted by Qatar, the "Mzayen World Cup," which features camels as one of the national symbols, offers participants a unique opportunity.

The Mzayen World Cup is a competition held as part of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to determine which camel is the most beautiful in its category and to introduce local culture and traditions to visitors.

More than 700 camels in various categories brought from Arab nations are competing to win the event, which is taking place in the Al-Shahaniya region, 25 kilometers (15.53 miles) from the capital Doha.

The flags of the World Cup-contending nations are flown in numerous locations throughout the event area to maintain the championship's excitement.

The trophy's upper portion, which is given to camel owners, is fashioned after a soccer ball.

The organization's mascot is a camel named "Huwer" – which means "Little Camel" – dressed in local Qatari clothing and holding a soccer ball.

The Mzayen World Cup, which combines the thrill of football with a conventional competition, will award a total of 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) in prizes.

Camels have been competing in this event since last week and the final day will be tomorrow.

They are competing based on their type and age and the jury members award points to the camels on the track.

Each competing camel's owner who places first in a particular category takes home a trophy and also receives a cash prize of 200,000 riyals.

The Mzayen World Cup is extremely important to Qataris because it advances their nation's culture.

The winners are overjoyed as they wait impatiently for the announcement of the winning camel.

After the award ceremony, the winning camels show up on the track once again with their medals around their necks.

"Desert Dhows," the official song of the Mzayen World Cup, is blasting the ears of the guests who come to the organization.