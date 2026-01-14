Barcelona turned to familiarity and necessity on Tuesday, bringing Joao Cancelo back to the club on loan from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal until the end of the season as Hansi Flick’s La Liga leaders strengthen a stretched defense.

“There are places that you never forget,” the club wrote on social media. “Welcome back to Barca, Joao.”

The 31-year-old Portuguese fullback rejoins the Catalan giants after a brief and uneven spell in Saudi Arabia, returning to a club where he enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career.

Barcelona confirmed the deal after a short administrative delay caused by paperwork issues that briefly forced the club to delete its initial announcement.

Cancelo spent the entire 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City, making 42 appearances across all competitions and emerging as one of the team’s most consistent performers during a turbulent campaign.

Comfortable on either flank and adept at drifting into midfield, he delivered four goals and five assists, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Financial constraints prevented Barcelona from pursuing a permanent move at the time, and Cancelo was sold by City to Al-Hilal in 2024 for a reported 21 million pounds ($28 million).

While he featured regularly early on, his role diminished this season, with injuries and limited playing time under Jorge Jesus prompting the defender to seek a return to Europe.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Cancelo was driven as much by circumstance as sentiment.

Center back Andreas Christensen suffered a serious knee ligament injury in December, sidelining him long-term and opening a crucial registration pathway.

Under La Liga regulations, clubs are permitted to use a portion of an injured player’s salary to register a replacement, a mechanism Barcelona activated to navigate their ongoing financial restrictions.

For Flick, Cancelo offers immediate tactical flexibility.

With Jules Kounde often deployed at right back and Alejandro Balde on the left, Cancelo’s ability to operate on either side, or invert into midfield, adds depth to a squad chasing silverware on multiple fronts.

The timing is also deliberate.

Barcelona travel to face Segunda Division leaders Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday, with a demanding league schedule to follow as they defend their position at the top of La Liga.

Cancelo, a regular in Portugal’s national setup under Roberto Martinez, arrives motivated and familiar with his surroundings.