Michael Carrick’s position as Manchester United manager is under growing threat after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, extending their winless run to nine games and leaving them dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone.

The defeat at Stamford Bridge leaves United 16th in the standings with seven points from nine league matches, just one point above the bottom three. They could slip into the relegation zone depending on the remaining results this weekend, adding to the mounting pressure on Carrick.

The result also marked another setback for a team enduring one of the worst starts to a league campaign in four decades, with questions growing over the manager’s future and the club’s direction.

Carrick had already been given a reprieve earlier in the week following United’s humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, which extended their winless streak to eight matches and left them just one place above the relegation zone.

The loss prompted emergency discussions involving senior club officials, including chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox. Potential replacements, among them Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, were reportedly discussed, but the club ultimately decided to retain Carrick for the trip to Chelsea, giving him and his players another opportunity to turn their season around.

Carrick had initially taken charge on an interim basis following Ruben Amorim’s departure in January, guiding United to third place and Champions League qualification. His success earned him a permanent two-year contract in May, but the team's recent collapse has placed his position under renewed scrutiny.

United showed some promise during a competitive first half at Stamford Bridge, with Matheus Cunha briefly finding the net before his effort was ruled out for offside. However, their resistance faded after the break as Chelsea took control.

Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock in the 50th minute with an impressive individual effort, driving through United’s midfield and defense before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The visitors' afternoon took a further turn for the worse through Lisandro Martínez, whose dismissal left United with 10 men for the remainder of the contest.

The Argentina international was initially booked for pulling Rogers' jersey before receiving a second yellow card in the 63rd minute for striking Wesley Fofana in the face with a raised elbow during a Chelsea corner.

Referee Peter Bankes reviewed the incident on video before showing Martínez his second yellow card and awarding Chelsea a penalty.

Cole Palmer stepped up and converted from the spot to double the hosts' advantage, effectively ending United's hopes of recovering a result.

Martínez's sending-off also brought renewed attention to the defender, who had attracted criticism two weeks earlier after publicly questioning United's hierarchy and expressing concerns about the club's summer recruitment in a post-match interview.

Carrick appeared to ignore the defender as he made his way off the pitch, adding another uncomfortable moment to an increasingly difficult afternoon for the United manager.

The defeat leaves United facing a crucial period in their campaign, with a Champions League home fixture against Roma early next week followed by a Premier League meeting with Aston Villa before the international break.