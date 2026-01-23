Manchester United confirmed Thursday that midfielder Casemiro will depart at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 33-year-old has a one-year extension option in his deal, but United have opted not to trigger it, a club source said.

The decision was made well in advance as part of a broader, long-term squad overhaul, with Casemiro requesting clarity on his future ahead of the summer.

“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” Casemiro said. “From the first day I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love I now share with our supporters of this special club.”

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford in August 2022 from Real Madrid for a fee of about 60 million pounds ($80.9 million). A five-time Champions League winner, he became a cornerstone of United’s midfield, scoring 21 goals in 146 appearances.

Casemiro played a key role in helping United win the 2023 League Cup, scoring a header in their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the final.

He was also part of United’s FA Cup-winning team in 2024.

“It’s not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create over the next four months,” he said. “We still have a lot to fight for together. My complete focus will, as always, remain on giving everything to help the club succeed.”

United are fifth in the Premier League standings, 15 points behind leader Arsenal, whom they face Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

United are coming off a 2-0 derby win over Manchester City on Saturday in caretaker manager Michael Carrick’s debut following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Casemiro posted an emotional statement on social media Thursday, accompanied by a video montage of his time at the club.

“I have decided this will be my last four months at Old Trafford,” he said. “Eternally grateful. Forever a Red Devil.”