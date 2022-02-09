Members of the Africa Cup of Nation-winning Senegal football team were awarded cash prize, prime real estate and the country's highest order by President Macky Sall on Tueday as the entire nation continues to celebrate its maiden continental success.

Senegal's first win of the coveted trophy it has been chasing for 60 years has led to an outpouring of joy and celebrations since the 4-2 triumph over record-champion Egypt in a penalty kick shootout on Sunday.

Tens of thousands lined the streets of the capital Dakar from early in the morning Monday to await the arrival of the victorious team. A ticker-tape parade through the streets went into the early hours of Tuesday.

Senegal came close to winning the trophy twice, losing to Algeria in the 2019 final and to Cameroon in the 2002 final.

Senegal footballers Kalidou Koulibaly (L) and Sadio Mane (R) with President Macky Sall during a reception, Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 8, 2022. (AA Photo)

Hundreds lined the surrounding avenues and streets of the presidential palace in downtown Dakar on Tuesday evening for a reception to thank the players.

Sall awarded the players Senegal's highest order, making them Grand Officers of the National Order of the Lion.

"In addition, as a token of gratitude, and on behalf of the nation, the players and other members of the official delegation will each receive a special bonus of 50 million franc CFA ($87,412) and a 200-square meter (2152.78-square feet) plot of land in Dakar," Sall said.

He added that they would also receive a 500 square meter plot for a commemorative estate in Diamniadio, a new futuristic economic and industrial hub around 45 kilometers from Dakar where a new national football stadium will be inaugurated on Feb. 22.