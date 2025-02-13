Celtic fans turned their Wednesday Champions League play-off match against Bayern Munich into a stage for political protest, calling for Israel’s exclusion from international football over its actions in Palestine and Lebanon.

During Celtic’s 2-1 home defeat to the German side at Celtic Park, a sea of Palestinian flags waved across the stands.

The Green Brigade, the club’s ultra group, spearheaded the demonstration with a striking banner reading “Show ‘Israel’ The Red Card,” urging UEFA and FIFA to take action against Israel’s participation in global football.

At the start of the second half, thousands of fans in the North Curve section held up red sheets of paper, amplifying their call for Israel’s suspension from sporting competitions.

A massive Palestinian flag was raised amid the red display, creating a dramatic visual statement.

Flyers distributed by the Green Brigade accused Israel of genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid, citing the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian athletes and the destruction of sports facilities in Gaza and the West Bank.

The leaflet read:

“By taking part in this display, you are joining football fans of conscience and courage around the world. ‘Israel’ is committing genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid. In the last 15 months, at least 382 Palestinian footballers and 235 other athletes have been killed, including 96 children and 286 youths. The Israeli occupation has destroyed 147 football facilities and 140 other sports venues across Palestine. These crimes have no place in our beautiful game.”

Celtic fans have long displayed solidarity with Palestine, frequently incorporating Palestinian symbols into their matchday atmosphere.

This stance has drawn criticism, particularly as the club has had Israeli players in the past, including forward Liel Abada, who left the team last year under pressure from his compatriots, citing the club’s pro-Palestine support.

The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers also mirrors geopolitical divides, with Rangers fans often waving Israeli flags in response to Celtic’s Palestinian displays.

Despite the politically charged atmosphere, the match itself saw Bayern Munich take an early 2-0 lead through Michael Olise and Harry Kane before Daizen Maeda pulled one back for Celtic in the 79th minute.

The result puts Bayern in a strong position ahead of the second leg, but the night belonged to the fans’ impassioned protest rather than the football played on the pitch.

UEFA has yet to comment on the protest, but similar demonstrations in the past have led to fines for Celtic due to UEFA’s regulations prohibiting political messages in stadiums.