Newly crowned Süper Lig champion Trabzonspor will finally get their hands on the trophy at a formal ceremony held at its home ground on Saturday.

The Black Sea Storms, who clinched their first title in 38 years late last month, have planned an elaborate program to celebrate the occasion.

They are planning a massive flotilla, involving hundreds of ships, from the club’s Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Facilities to Trabzon Port.

The team will then travel to the to the Medical Park Stadium, where the trophy ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. local time (3 p.m. GMT)

The event will include a concert and traditional dance program, before the trophy handing over ceremony. The team will then go on a tour of the city in an open-top bus.

Trabzonspor will host Altay for its last home match this season Sunday. The match, however, will be played at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Trabzonspor’s home ground was badly damaged by celebrating fans after the game week 35 match against Antalyaspor where it mathematically guaranteed the title.

Discounted tickets

Trabzonspor, in the meanwhile, has decided to discount ticket prices for the match in Istanbul.

Club President Ahmet Ağaoğlu said that the ticket prices were revised due to serious demands from Trabzon fans living in Istanbul and nearby cities.

Discounted tickets, priced between TL 100 ($6.47) and TL 750, have already been sold out.