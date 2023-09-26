Sunday's Eredivisie showdown between Ajax and Feyenoord descended into chaos, culminating in the game's abandonment due to fan disturbances that saw flares and fireworks hurled onto the pitch at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The match had already been marred by disruptions, with Ajax trailing 3-0 when the contest was suspended in the 56th minute.

The first pause in play occurred when a plastic cup was carelessly tossed from the stands. As tensions simmered, a second interruption followed, triggered by the explosive landing of a firework onto the field.

However, the breaking point came in the second half when yet another firework incident forced the referee to make a momentous decision.

After consultation with local authorities, the match was abandoned, sending shock waves through the footballing world.

In the aftermath of the game's cancellation, chaos spilled outside the stadium as riot police clashed with fans attempting to gain access.

Police officers stand guard outside the Johan Cruijff Arena after the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord was suspended after fans threw flares onto the pitch, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Tear gas was employed in an attempt to restore order amid the turmoil.

The Amsterdam police issued a statement on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), saying: "After the suspended Ajax-Feyenoord match, 'supporters' forced their way into the main entrance. The order has now been restored. The riot police carried out several charges and used tear gas."

Supporters protect themselves as police uses tear gas to disperse supporters after the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord was ended following fireworks thrown on the field at the Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2023. (AFP Photo)

On the heels of the debacle, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced that the match would be concluded behind closed doors on Wednesday.

This decision, however, has not been well-received by Ajax, as the club expressed its disagreement with X, stating, "Ajax does not agree to this."

Ajax, once a powerhouse in Dutch football, have endured a woeful start to the season, securing just one win out of their first four league fixtures.

The club now languishes in 14th place out of 18 teams, with a mere two-point buffer above the dreaded relegation zone.

In a statement, the Dutch giants addressed the disturbing events, saying: "This is not the behavior that belongs to Ajax. Disappointment about the poor start to the season is completely understandable but should never be the reason for disturbances. We apologize to anyone who has felt unsafe or has been bothered by this in any other way."

Last season, Ajax finished a disappointing third and suffered the ignominy of missing out on the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/10 campaign.

This dire situation led to further turmoil within the club, as Director of Football Sven Mislintat was promptly relieved of his duties.

In a club statement, Ajax attributed Mislintat's dismissal to a "lack of broad support within the organization."

Adding to the tumultuous atmosphere, Feyenoord supporters were conspicuously absent from the stadium due to concerns of potential unrest.

The club reported that staff and players remained confined to the changing room area until it was deemed safe to exit.

The fate of the incomplete match remains uncertain, with inquiries directed at Eredivisie officials for clarification on whether it will resume.