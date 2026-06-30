Chelsea publicly laid bare the circumstances surrounding Enzo Maresca's controversial departure on Monday, accusing their former head coach of losing focus after learning he could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while the Italian apologized for the disruption caused as City officially unveiled him as their new manager.

The Premier League champions confirmed Maresca's appointment on a three-year contract after lengthy negotiations with Chelsea over a compensation package, ending months of speculation about Guardiola's successor and closing one of English football's most contentious managerial sagas.

In an unusually candid statement, Chelsea said the events leading to Maresca's resignation on Jan. 1 severely disrupted the club's campaign and played a significant role in what it described as a "hugely disappointing" 2025-26 season.

According to the club, Maresca informed Chelsea during the autumn that an opportunity could arise to succeed Guardiola once the Spaniard stepped down at the end of the season.

Chelsea said it soon became evident that Maresca was determined to pursue the role despite being tied to a long-term contract.

"It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity," the club said.

The London club said Maresca unexpectedly resigned in December 2025, forcing Chelsea into an unwanted midseason coaching change.

"No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season," Chelsea said. "However, in light of his decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season, the club was left with no choice but to protect our players, our supporters and the Badge and accept his resignation."

Chelsea added that confidential settlements had been reached with both Manchester City and Maresca, with compensation paid by City and additional compensation coming directly from the Italian coach.

British media reported City's compensation package was worth around 17 million pounds ($23 million), although the clubs did not disclose financial details.

Despite the strongly worded statement, Chelsea shifted its attention toward the future by expressing full confidence in new manager Xabi Alonso.

The club described Alonso as "a professional of the highest integrity" with "an exceptional football mind," saying he possesses the qualities needed to restore Chelsea to sustained success.

Maresca apologizes after Stamford Bridge fallout

Maresca acknowledged that his departure created turmoil at Stamford Bridge and offered an apology to Chelsea supporters.

"I accept that my departure caused disruption for the club and I apologize for that," he said.

"It was neither my intention nor my wish."

The 46-year-old also expressed excitement about returning to Manchester City, where he previously served as Guardiola's assistant during the club's historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign after earlier coaching City's elite development squad.

"Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," Maresca said.

"City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation."

From Leicester success to Chelsea and back to City

Maresca's managerial rise has been rapid.

After helping Guardiola win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup as an assistant, he guided Leicester City back to the Premier League by winning the Championship before joining Chelsea in June 2024.

During his 18 months at Stamford Bridge, he delivered the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League titles while securing Champions League qualification.

However, reports linking him to City's top job intensified throughout late 2025. Although Maresca publicly dismissed speculation at the time, Chelsea now say the prospect of replacing Guardiola ultimately influenced his decision to leave before the season concluded.

Inheriting one of football's biggest jobs

Maresca now faces one of the toughest assignments in world soccer: replacing Guardiola after the Spaniard's extraordinary decade in Manchester.

Enzo Maresca signs his contract to become Manchester City's new coach, Manchester, U.K., June 29, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Guardiola departed in May after winning 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and City's first Champions League crown, transforming the club into one of Europe's dominant forces.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes Maresca's philosophy makes him a natural successor.

"He is rejoining an organization that is entirely in lock-step with his ambition and hunger for achievement," Al Mubarak said. "Enzo inherits a squad and football organization perfectly suited to reflect and evolve his brand of football."

Before leaving, Guardiola offered simple advice to whoever followed him.

"Just be yourself," Guardiola said.

"The club will support you unconditionally. Be yourself, be free with your ideas and work a lot. Everything will be fine."

Major challenges await

History offers plenty of cautionary tales for managers replacing legendary figures.

David Moyes struggled after succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, while Unai Emery lasted only 18 months following Arsene Wenger's departure at Arsenal. More recently, Arne Slot enjoyed immediate Premier League success after replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool before enduring a more difficult second campaign.

Maresca also inherits a club facing uncertainty away from the field.

Manchester City remain embroiled in the Premier League's long-running case involving more than 100 alleged financial rule breaches. The charges, first announced in February 2023, were heard by an independent commission between September and December 2024, but a verdict has yet to be delivered. City continue to deny all allegations.

On the field, however, the Italian inherits a squad that remains among England's strongest. City finished last season with the FA Cup and League Cup while pushing Arsenal deep into the Premier League title race before Guardiola's farewell match.

With veterans Bernardo Silva and John Stones departing, Maresca is expected to oversee a new era at the Etihad, one that begins amid enormous expectations and intense scrutiny.