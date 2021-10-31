Premier League leader Chelsea took advantage of slips by title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City to move three points clear at the top of the table on Saturday.

Chelsea won 3-0 at struggling Newcastle, while Manchester City lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace and Liverpool was held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Thomas Tuchel's side cruised to victory against the Magpies with Reece James scoring twice before a Jorginho penalty wrapped up the victory.

The West London club has 25 points from 10 games with Liverpool three points behind and champion City two further back. Manchester United has 17 points along with West Ham United who travels to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Tuchel was pleased with the patience his team showed in a goalless first half but refused to celebrate the points dropped by its title rivals.

"It is a good day because of us. I believe what goes around comes around and I don’t feel happy to celebrate other performances and results. We should be focused on ourselves," he said.

"There is a long way to go and we know what we consistently need to produce to be able to have results," added the German.

City fell behind to a Wilfried Zaha goal in the sixth minute and had defender Aymeric Laporte sent off for denying Zaha a goalscoring opportunity on the stroke of halftime.

Gabriel Jesus had an effort for City disallowed for offside by VAR before Conor Gallagher secured the surprise victory for Palace.

"We need to do everything right but the players showed character. Unfortunately, it went wrong in many many things," said City manager Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool, on a high after thrashing United, was brought back down to earth by Brighton at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane put Juergen Klopp's side in control but Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu brought Brighton back into the game with a delightful long-range effort that sailed over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (R) in action against Brighton's Solly March during a Premier League match in Liverpool, England, Oct. 30, 2021. (EPA Photo)

Upper hand

Brighton gained the upper hand after the break and drew level in the 65th minute when Leandro Trossard side-stepped his marker and drove a low shot past Alisson.

Three goals were ruled out after VAR checks, Mane having one chalked off for handball and Salah another for offside while Trossard's effort was also scrapped for offside.

"It feels like a defeat," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. "It's not only because we were 2-0 up and didn't win, it's because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I've ever seen us score, which were disallowed," he added.

"In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language, I didn't like it at all. It was like 'oh my God, it's really tough,'" Klopp said.

Arsenal, who lost the opening three games of the season, continued its resurgence with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City thanks to goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe, moving it to sixth in the table.

At the other end, Burnley picked up its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over promoted Brentford, Ivorian Maxwel Cornet scoring his fourth goal in five appearances.