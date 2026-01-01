Enzo Maresca's run in Chelsea came to an end on the first day of 2026. The club announced it parted ways with Maresca on Thursday, after the London side won just one of their last seven league games.

"With key objectives still ⁠to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo ‌and the club believe a change ​gives the team ‍the best ‍chance ​of ‍getting the season ⁠back ‍on track," the club said in a statement.

Speculation about Maresca’s future had intensified during the poor run of form amid reports he endured a strained relationship with key figures at Stamford Bridge.

Former Leicester boss Maresca was appointed as successor to Mauricio Pochettino in June 2024.

The 45-year-old guided Chelsea to Champions League qualification via a fourth-placed finish last season, in addition to winning the Conference League and Club World Cup.

His contract was due to run until 2029, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

Chelsea failed to lift the gloom at Stamford Bridge as Maresca's decision to substitute Cole Palmer was booed during a 2-2 draw against struggling Bournemouth on Tuesday

All four goals came in the opening 27 minutes as Chelsea's miserable run stretched to one Premier League win in seven games.

David Brooks gave the Cherries the perfect start but Bournemouth quickly showed why they have conceded more goals on the road than any other side in the English top flight.

Palmer equalised from the penalty spot before Enzo Fernandez was afforded acres of space to fire into the top corner.

But Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw for the second time when Justin Kluivert turned in Antoine Semenyo's delivery at the back post.

The home fans made clear their frustration at Maresca's decision to replace Palmer with Joao Pedro just after the hour mark.