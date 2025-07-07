Just two wins from another piece of international silverware, Chelsea step into Tuesday’s Club World Cup semifinal with Fluminense looking to extend their blistering end-of-season run and edge closer to global dominance.

Fresh off a hard-fought 2-1 quarterfinal win over Palmeiras – featuring a slick Cole Palmer finish and a fortuitous Agustin Giay own goal – the Blues face a spirited South American underdog riding a fairytale run of its own.

Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have hit their stride, winning four of five matches in the competition and carrying momentum from their UEFA Europa Conference League triumph.

Even a group-stage stumble to Flamengo couldn’t derail their progress, and fortune favored them in the knockout draw, steering them clear of the European powerhouses.

Cup double

Chelsea’s semifinal berth adds to a strong close to Maresca’s debut season, which once teetered mid-campaign.

A win Tuesday would move them into the final against either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain – and a shot at matching their 2021 Club World Cup glory.

But the road has been rocky. Their last-16 victory over Benfica was delayed by weather, stretching into extra time before Chelsea eventually pulled through. Injuries and suspensions now add to their challenge.

Reece James and Romeo Lavia remain sidelined, while Liam Delap and Levi Colwill are suspended for Tuesday. New signing Joao Pedro may step into the attacking void left by Delap, and Tosin Adarabioyo is tipped to partner Benoit Badiashile in defense.

Moises Caicedo is expected back in midfield after serving a ban.

Former ally, now foe

Awaiting them is a familiar face: 40-year-old Thiago Silva, Chelsea’s ex-captain, now marshals Fluminense’s back line.

Despite a recent nose injury, he’s expected to lead the Brazilian defense in New Jersey.

Fluminense stunned many by edging Al-Hilal 2-1 in the quarters, with 44-year-old keeper Fabio rolling back the years and substitute Hercules sealing the win late.

They’ve made a habit of late goals – half of their eight in this tournament have come after the 70th minute – and are undefeated in 11 matches, boasting five clean sheets in their last seven.

But the Tricolor’s Cinderella story hides domestic struggles: they finished just four points above relegation last season and currently sit sixth in the 2025 Brazilian league standings.

The Renato Gaucho effect

Fluminense's charge is helmed by flamboyant coach Renato Gaucho – real name Renato Portaluppi – who’s turned the squad from relegation survivors into world contenders in three whirlwind months.

A cult hero in Brazilian football, he once claimed to be "better than Cristiano Ronaldo" and famously scored the winning goal with his belly in a Rio derby final.

Despite a career dotted with triumphs and tantrums – he once hosted a barbecue for rivals after a crushing defeat – Portaluppi has delivered when it counts.

A Libertadores winner both as player and coach, he’s crafted a high-pressing “chaos” style that’s unsettled giants like Inter Milan and Al-Hilal.

Yet Tuesday presents his sternest test: taking down Chelsea, who have rediscovered their rhythm and are primed for a second world title in four years.

Fluminense will be without suspended pair Martinelli and Freytes, while attacking threats German Cano and Jhon Arias lead the line again.

Arias, the tournament’s dribbling and chance-creating dynamo, remains their X-factor.