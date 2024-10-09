Cole Palmer has been awarded the 2023-24 England Men's Player of the Year, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder earned the title as the fans' favorite for the Three Lions, surpassing Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who finished second, and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, the winner of the past two seasons, who came in third.

Palmer made his England debut in a 2-0 home win over Malta in November 2023 and has gone on to earn nine senior caps, including five appearances at Euro 2024, where he scored twice.

One of his goals came in July's final defeat to Spain in Berlin after he set up Ollie Watkins for a late winner against the Netherlands in the semifinals.

Palmer, who has scored six goals in seven Premier League games this season, became the first Chelsea player to win the award since current England assistant coach Ashley Cole in 2010.