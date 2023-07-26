Chicago Bulls have officially signed Turkish forward Onuralp Bitim, cementing their roster with a player of immense talent and potential.

The announcement came with a resounding confirmation from the NBA franchise.

Bitim's signature on the coveted "two-way contract" has opened up a world of possibilities for the 24-year-old dynamo.

This unique agreement will see him seamlessly split his time between Chicago Bulls in the NBA and their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, during the upcoming season.

The G League, often referred to as the minor basketball division in the US and Canada, serves as a hotbed for budding talents eager to ascend to the NBA's grand arena.

With this dual-contract arrangement, Bitim can fine-tune his game in the competitive G League while simultaneously rubbing shoulders with the elite in the Chicago Bulls.

The elated Turkish forward took to Twitter to share his excitement, rallying #BullsNation with a spirited "Let's gooo!"

The statistics speak volumes about Bitim's prowess on the court, having averaged an impressive 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 30 games for his former Turkish Super Lig club, Bursaspor, during the 2022-23 season.

With Anadolu Efes, he celebrated a Turkish championship in 2019.

However, Bitim's repertoire of skills extends beyond his scoring prowess. In 2020 he clinched the Turkish league's coveted Slam Dunk Contest.

His extraordinary performances in the past season earned him a spot in the All-EuroCup Second Team.

Bitim's signing with the Bulls also marks a noteworthy milestone for the franchise, as he becomes their first Turkish player since the celebrated Omer Asik, who graced the court for Chicago from 2010 to 2012, and again in 2018.