Manchester City winger Savinho and defender Manuel Akanji have been added to the club's growing injury list following Wednesday's 2-1 League Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Pep Guardiola revealed he now has just 13 players available in his squad.

Savinho was carried off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute with a suspected ankle injury, while Akanji was sidelined before the match due to a muscular problem sustained during warm-ups.

City is already without key players Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Kyle Walker, while Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku, and Jack Grealish have also missed recent games.

"We have 13 players available, so we are in real difficulty. The guys that play finish most of them with problems, and we'll see how they recover," Guardiola told reporters.

"I think we are in trouble because in nine years we've never been in a situation with so many injuries.

"Hopefully Savinho is not in danger, but we will see. Akanji yesterday, I didn't know it, in the last action felt something in the muscular part of his body, and today in the warm-up he didn't feel good."

City leads the Premier League by one point over Liverpool and next travels to Bournemouth on Saturday.