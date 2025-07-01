Manchester City’s Club World Cup campaign came to a stunning halt Monday as they fell 4-3 in extra time to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, crashing out in the round of 16 just hours after Inter Milan were eliminated by Brazil’s Fluminense on a day full of upsets.

Inter, last season’s Champions League runners-up, were beaten 2-0 by the Brazilian outfit in Charlotte. City soon followed in Florida, despite entering the knockout stage as favorites after a perfect group run that included a dominant win over Juventus.

Against an Al-Hilal side stacked with former European stars, Pep Guardiola’s team was undone by a relentless performance capped by a brace from Marcos Leonardo, one of the most remarkable results in Middle Eastern football history.

Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the Club World Cup last 16 match against Al-Hilal at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando, U.S., June 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

Al-Hilal now advances to face Fluminense in Friday’s quarterfinal clash in Orlando.

City, the defending champions after winning the trophy in 2024 under its previous format, were matched blow for blow at Camping World Stadium.

Inter, under former coach Simone Inzaghi, had impressed in the group stage with a draw against Spanish giants Real Madrid, but few expected them to derail City’s charge toward the title.

“We knew it was a difficult game against one of the best teams in the world. We wanted to show our ideas, our talents, our power,” Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly told DAZN.

Bernardo Silva put City ahead after nine minutes on a muggy night on the East Coast, but Leonardo equalized early in the second half.

Former Barcelona winger Malcom then fired the Saudi side in front after Joao Cancelo set him up with a precise through ball.

Erling Haaland leveled for City and had an effort cleared off the line late on, sending the match to extra time.

Koulibaly nodded home from a corner in the 94th minute, but Phil Foden equalized again with a composed finish 10 minutes later.

The decider came in the 112th minute when Ederson saved Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s header, only for Leonardo to pounce on the rebound and prod home his second.

“Unfortunately, we can’t continue in the competition, so we have to learn and keep moving forward,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Al-Hilal don’t just run, they have a lot of quality. We created a lot with wingers, but they are a complete team.

I have a big, big opinion of Al-Hilal, but I also think we had a good game, to be honest.”

Inter ousted

Earlier Monday, German Cano headed home early to give Fluminense the lead against Inter Milan, and the Brazilian side weathered pressure from the Serie A team to secure the win.

Substitute Hercules sealed the victory with a late strike, while a frustrated Inter side hit the woodwork twice through Lautaro Martínez and Federico Dimarco.

The Rio de Janeiro club became the second Brazilian team to reach the quarterfinals after Palmeiras sealed their spot earlier in the tournament.

“We knew they were not going to be easy opponents. Less than a month ago, they were playing the Champions League final, but we played really well,” said 40-year-old Fluminense captain Thiago Silva, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

It marked another triumph for Brazilian clubs against top European opposition during the tournament in the United States. Botafogo defeated PSG, and Flamengo beat Chelsea in the group stage.

“This is a very important victory for our fans, for all of Brazil, for my country, for South America,” said Jhon Arias, the Colombian winger named man of the match.

Inter, who were thrashed 5-0 by PSG in the Champions League final, appointed Cristian Chivu to replace the departing Inzaghi ahead of the Club World Cup.

Though they topped their group, Inter never fully convinced. After the match, a furious Martinez criticized the mentality of some teammates.

“I want to fight for major trophies,” said the Inter captain. “Anyone who wants to stay at Inter, fine, let’s fight. But anyone who doesn’t want to stay can leave. We’re wearing an important shirt. We need a top-level mentality – or please leave.”