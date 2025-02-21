The Premier League spotlight turns to the Etihad on Sunday as Manchester City host league leaders Liverpool in a match that could have seismic implications for the title race.

For City, it is a rare supporting role in the championship drama, while Liverpool look to fend off a resurgent Arsenal in their pursuit of glory.

City’s uphill battle

Pep Guardiola’s side enters the clash reeling from a crushing midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Their European disappointment compounds an inconsistent domestic campaign that has left them 17 points adrift of Liverpool.

While a top-four finish seems secure, any hopes of an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title have long since faded.

Despite their struggles, City remain a formidable force, as evidenced by last week’s emphatic 4-0 demolition of Newcastle.

With injuries mounting, Guardiola faces key selection dilemmas.

Erling Haaland, nursing a knee issue, is unlikely to be risked, opening the door for January signing Omar Marmoush, fresh off a Premier League hat trick against Newcastle.

Kevin De Bruyne, omitted from the Madrid match, is expected to return if fit, while Josko Gvardiol will be tasked with containing Mohamed Salah on the left flank.

Liverpool feeling the heat

The Reds have been rock-solid this season, losing just once, but recent stumbles have allowed Arsenal to creep closer.

Back-to-back away draws at Everton and Aston Villa, coupled with a nervy home win over Wolves, have exposed cracks in Arne Slot’s side.

With only a five-point cushion and Arsenal holding a game in hand, Liverpool can ill afford another slip-up.

Slot’s squad largely picks itself, but midfield tweaks could be on the cards.

Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are likely to start, with the latter offering a stabilizing presence.

Up front, Salah remains the driving force on the right, while Dominik Szoboszlai orchestrates play centrally.

If Cody Gakpo remains sidelined, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota should feature, though Darwin Nunez’s confidence took a hit after his costly miss against Villa.

Arsenal lurking in the shadows

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be keen observers, knowing a City win could blow the title race wide open.

The Gunners, currently eight points behind Liverpool with a game in hand, host West Ham on Saturday.

A victory there, coupled with a Liverpool defeat, would cut the gap to five points and reignite their title hopes.

Injuries have hampered Arsenal’s attacking firepower, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz ruled out for the season, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sidelined until April.

However, Arsenal have shown resilience in grinding out results and will fancy their chances against a struggling West Ham, who have won just once in five matches under Graham Potter.

Top-four battle intensifies

Beyond the title race, the fight for Champions League spots heats up.

Third-placed Nottingham Forest travel to seventh-placed Newcastle, while Chelsea, desperate to halt their slide, visit ninth-placed Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth – boasting just one loss in their last 13 games – can leapfrog City into fourth with a win over Wolves.

The weekend’s action kicks off Friday as relegation-threatened Leicester City face Brentford, with every point becoming increasingly vital in the race for survival.