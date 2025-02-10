The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League knockout stage heats up with a high-stakes first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad on Tuesday.

The last two winners of the competition now face a daunting battle for a place in the last 16, with both teams in need of redemption after a shaky group stage.

Manchester City have been far from their usual dominant selves.

After an uncharacteristic slip in the league phase, they finished just one point shy of the top eight, with a nail-biting 3-1 comeback victory over Club Brugge securing their place in the top-24 positions.

But their form since has been a mixed bag.

A crushing 5-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League followed by a scrappy 2-1 FA Cup win over Leyton Orient left much to be desired.

However, despite the occasional dip, City’s record remains solid with seven wins in their last 10 matches, and they’ve scored in 13 straight games.

The Etihad will provide them with a familiar fortress; City are unbeaten at home in 2025, winning their last four matches, and could make it five straight home victories for the first time since 2023.

Holders Real Madrid, meanwhile, have also experienced a decline in Europe following their record-extending 15th Champions League title.

A shaky start saw them win just two of their first five group-stage matches, but they rallied to finish one point shy of the top eight, defeating Atalanta, Salzburg, and Brest.

While their performance fell short of expectations, Carlo Ancelotti’s side remains a force to be reckoned with in the knockout rounds.

Madrid’s domestic results have been similarly inconsistent, with a win, draw, and loss across La Liga and Copa del Rey.

A 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday left them atop the La Liga standings, despite a controversial penalty call and missed opportunities.

Both teams will be dealing with key injuries ahead of this crucial encounter.

Manchester City’s Nico Gonzalez suffered an injury in Saturday’s FA Cup match and joins a growing list of absentees that includes Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku, and Ederson.

Kevin De Bruyne, who scored the winner against Leyton Orient, is poised to return to the starting lineup and is chasing a Champions League milestone, with the next assist or goal potentially making him the competition’s all-time leader.

Real Madrid, too, is struggling with defensive absences.

Lucas Vazquez added to their woes with a hamstring injury, joining Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and David Alaba on the sidelines.

As if the defensive crisis wasn’t enough, several key players, including Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, and Aurelien Tchouameni, risk suspension if they receive yellow cards on Tuesday.

Despite these challenges, Ancelotti is expected to field his strongest XI, with Tchouameni filling in at center-back and the talented Raul Asencio poised for a potential breakthrough.