Manchester City routed Al Ain 6-0 on Sunday to storm into the last 16 of the Club World Cup, on a night when Real Madrid overcame an early red card to dispatch Mexico’s Pachuca 3-1.

Juventus proved too much for Wydad Casablanca, while Red Bull Salzburg and Al Hilal played out a scoreless draw as the second round of group matches came to a close.

Dubbed the "Abu Derby," City’s clash with Al Ain in Atlanta pitted brothers from the United Arab Emirates’ ruling family against each other – City owner and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour facing his elder sibling, Sheikh Mohamed, president of Al Ain and the country.

İlkay Gündoğan opened the scoring early before 19-year-old Claudio Echeverri curled in a stunning free kick to notch his first goal for City. Erling Haaland made it 3-0 from the penalty spot just before halftime.

In the second half, Gündoğan struck again before two substitutes joined in – Oscar Bobb rolled in the fifth and Rayan Cherki grabbed his first City goal to make it 6-0.

The result, in a game watched by a crowd of more than 40,000, means both City and Juventus are through to the knockout phase after winning their first two matches in Group G.

They will face each other in Orlando on Thursday to decide who tops the section.

“Now we have to see whether we’ll be first or second in the group,” City coach Pep Guardiola said. He had changed his entire starting lineup following the 2-0 opening win against Wydad.

“We played a little bit better than the first game, especially in the second half.”

Juventus triumphed 4-1 against Moroccan giants Wydad in Philadelphia, with Kenan Yıldız playing a starring role.

Yıldız stars for Juventus

The Turkish international forward scored twice after forcing the early own goal that put Juve ahead in front of nearly 32,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

His shot deflected off Abdelmounaim Boutouil for the opener, and Yıldız then smashed in the second in the 16th minute with a brilliant half-volley.

South African winger Thembinkosi Lorch pulled one back for Wydad, but Yıldız made it 3-1 midway through the second half, and Dušan Vlahović converted a penalty in stoppage time to seal the win for coach Igor Tudor’s side.

“He has great potential,” Tudor told broadcaster DAZN about Yıldız. “A wonderful player, so there is a big future in front of him.”

In Charlotte, Real Madrid overcame the early sending-off of Raul Asencio to beat Pachuca and earn their first win under new coach Xabi Alonso.

Defender Asencio was dismissed in the seventh minute for pulling down Salomón Rondón, who was clear on goal.

That left the Liga MX side sensing a chance for an upset in front of 70,248 fans at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Rudiger complains of racist insult

However, Real took the lead in the 35th minute when Jude Bellingham buried a left-footed shot into the bottom corner. Arda Güler doubled the advantage before halftime.

Fede Valverde added a third in the second half, while a deflected Elías Montiel effort pulled one back for Pachuca.

Alonso praised his team’s resilience after the early red card.

“It became really intense for us, but we defended with a lot of sacrifice and solidarity, which is what it takes,” he said.

Alonso also revealed that Real defender Antonio Rudiger had reported a racist incident at the end of the game. The German was visibly angered following an exchange with Pachuca’s Gustavo Cabral.

“I think the FIFA protocol has been activated to investigate, but if it has happened, all measures should be taken. We support Antonio because it’s something unacceptable,” Alonso said.

Cabral, the 39-year-old Argentine center back, denied the accusation, saying his words had been misinterpreted.

Real is level at the top of Group H with Salzburg, both on four points, after the Austrian side drew 0-0 with Al Hilal in Washington, D.C.

Madrid and Salzburg will meet next in Philadelphia, while Al Hilal, on two points, can still qualify with a win against Pachuca, who are now eliminated.