In a bid to strengthen their forward after the departure of their main goal scorer, Enner Valencia, Fenerbahçe have reached a notable agreement with seasoned Bosnian striker, Edin Dzeko as confirmed by the club on Thursday.

The veteran striker, whose contract with the esteemed Italian Serie A outfit, Inter Milan recently expired, is set to embark on a new chapter in his footballing journey by taking his skills to the Turkish Süper Lig.

With this thrilling development, avid football enthusiasts are buzzing with curiosity, seeking answers to enthusiastic queries about the enigmatic Edin Dzeko.

Who exactly is this football virtuoso, and what are his accomplishments?

Here we delve into the intricacies of Edin Dzeko's illustrious career.

Born on March 17, 1986, Dzeko initially burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old donning the Zeljeznicar colors from his homeland Bosnia-Herzegovina and representing the junior national team ranks since 2003.

Since then, Dzeko has left an indelible mark on the footballing world, showcasing skills at clubs such as Teplice, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, and most recently, Inter Milan.

An integral figure within the national team of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dzeko dons the captain's armband.

His goal-scoring prowess is truly awe-inspiring, as he has notched an impressive 64 goals in 129 appearances for his country, solidifying his status as their all-time leading goal scorer.

Turning our attention to his trophy cabinet, Dzeko's remarkable career boasts a collection of 10 titles.

His first taste of glory came during the 2008/09 season when he clinched the German Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg.

The Bosnian marksman then flew to Manchester City, where he triumphed in two English Premier League campaigns, in addition to securing an English FA Cup, an English League Cup, and an English Super Cup.

Furthermore, his time with Inter saw him lift two Italian Super Cups and two Italian Cups.

Dzeko's accolades extend beyond team triumphs, as he has garnered individual recognition as well.

A four-time winner of the Player of the Year award in Bosnia-Herzegovina, he has also claimed the top scorer title on three occasions.

Noteworthy tournaments where he emerged as the leading goal scorer include the 2009/10 German Bundesliga season with Wolfsburg, where he netted an impressive 22 goals, and the 2016/17 season of the Italian Serie A and UEFA Europa League with Roma, amassing 29 and 8 goals, respectively.

Throughout his awe-inspiring career, Edin Dzeko has showcased his talents in 738 matches, dazzling spectators with an impressive tally of 323 goals and 145 assists.

As Fenerbahçe welcome this formidable striker into their ranks, the Yellow Canaries fans eagerly await the next chapter of Dzeko's journey.