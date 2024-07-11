Colombia have secured a berth in the Copa America championship game for the first time in 23 years, despite playing the second half with ten men and encountering post-game altercations with fans.

Jefferson Lerma's 39th-minute goal sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory on Wednesday night, setting up a thrilling showdown against Lionel Messi's Argentina, the defending champions, this Sunday.

"Until you overcome your weaknesses, you cannot grow," Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said through an interpreter. "And when you overcome those obstacles, you can grow."

Daniel Munoz was ejected in first-half stoppage time for an elbow that led to his second yellow card. Despite Uruguay holding 61.9% possession, Colombia held firm to reach the championship for the first time since winning its only Copa title as host in 2001.

Colombia extended its unbeaten streak to a team record 28 games, one more than from 1992-94 and the longest current streak in men's international soccer.

"They are very hungry as players and very eager, and they really add many elements to their game beyond the tactical side," Lorenzo added.

In a match that included seven yellow cards in addition to the red, players from both teams pushed and shoved in a scrum on the field at the final whistle. Darwin Núnez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates entered the stands as fans brawled.

A video showed Núnez striking a fan in Colombian team colors.

CONMEBOL released a statement after the game condemning any act of violence that affects the game.

"Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values," the organization said. "There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party."

Defending champions Argentina and Colombia will meet in the tournament finale at Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Albiceleste seek a record 16th Copa title and aim to join Spain (2008-12) as the only countries to win three straight major championships.

Uruguay remains in Charlotte to face Canada in Saturday night's third-place match.

Before an overwhelmingly pro-Colombia crowd of 70,644 clad in yellow jerseys and flags, Uruguay fell behind for the first time in the tournament.

James Rodriguez's corner kick was headed in from short range by Lerma, who outjumped Jose Maria Gimenez for his third international goal and second of the tournament. Rodriguez has six assists in the tournament — triple the total of any other player.

Munoz received his first yellow card from Mexican referee Cesar Ramos in the 31st minute for a reckless slide tackle on Maximiliano Araújo and his second for elbowing Manuel Ugarte in the stomach.

Rodriguez was cautioned in the 55th minute for disputing with Ramos after the referee did not halt play when Richard Rios was kicked on the shin by Darwin Núnez.

Rios was taken off on a stretcher, re-entered the match, then went down in another challenge and was substituted in the 62nd minute. Rodriguez was also substituted at the same time to maintain his eligibility for the final.

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas did not need to make his first save until he denied Nicolás de la Cruz in the 68th minute.

Luis Suárez, Uruguay's career leader with 68 goals, entered in the 66th minute and hit the outside of a post with a shot in the 71st. He clutched his head in frustration.

"The moments in which we could unbalance the game, we did not succeed," Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said. "We should have generated more goal situations than we did."

Colombia's Mateus Uribe, another second-half substitute, missed an open shot wide in the 88th minute, and Uribe's open shot in the fourth minute of stoppage time struck the body of sliding goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and then the crossbar.

Uruguay moved Rochet up to the attacking half of the field in the final minute, desperate for a goal.

The match was played in 90-degree heat on a surface converted from artificial turf to grass in the weeks before the game.

Players from the NFL's Carolina Panthers have been vocal about soccer teams enjoying the privilege of playing on grass at their home ground. Players argue that NFL games on artificial turf leave them more prone to injuries.

With two games left, attendance of 1.48 million is just 1,663 shy of the total for the 2016 tournament in the United States.