Colombia's Linda Caicedo's face was aglow with sheer delight as the final whistle blew Tuesday, but who could blame her?

Not only is she gracing the Women's World Cup stage, but she also pulled the killer second goal, sending South Korea to the gallows.

At the age of just 18, Caicedo has already emerged as an inspirational figure in women's football.

Her journey to this occasion has been nothing short of remarkable – a cancer survivor and a star player for Real Madrid.

Now, making her debut on the grandest stage of them all, she continues to captivate hearts worldwide.

"I always say this: I am very young, extremely young, in fact," Caicedo shared in her post-match interview after Colombia's 2-0 triumph over South Korea. "It's my first World Cup with the senior team, and I intend to savor every moment. No pressure. I'm fully aware of the things I still have to learn and the invaluable experience I need to gain."

Caicedo exudes maturity beyond her tender age, a quality that sets her apart on and off the field.

Having made her senior team debut at the jaw-dropping age of 14 and subsequently dealing with an ovarian cancer diagnosis at 15, she has shown incredible strength and resilience, making her journey even more inspiring.

During the match against South Korea, Caicedo's skills were on full display, leaving her opponents struggling to keep up with her lightning-fast speed and mesmerizing footwork.

In a pivotal moment, she burst forth from the halfway line, leaving a trail of defenders in her wake before elegantly doubling Colombia's lead, effectively sealing their victory.

Cutting in from the left wing, she maneuvered past several Korean players, culminating in a sublime shot from the edge of the box.

While the effort seemed routine, the South Korean goalkeeper misjudged the trajectory, inadvertently fumbling the ball into the net.

The South Korean coach, Colin Bell, acknowledged Caicedo's immense talent but expressed frustration over his team's defensive marking.

He lamented their failure to challenge her physically, underestimating her prowess in one-on-one situations.

In the match's aftermath, Colombia's assistant coach, Mario Abadia, couldn't contain his admiration for the young star.

"This was not just a football exhibition; it was a confidence exhibition. She brings joy to everyone," he said. "Witnessing players like her evolving and owning the game is truly a delight."

Sixteen-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest player ever to grace the senior football World Cup when she entered as a second-half substitute for South Korea.

Colombia secured their lead early on, with a penalty in the 30th minute expertly converted by Catalina Usme after Shim Seo-yeon's handball in the area.

Caicedo's goal provided them with a comfortable cushion, despite Lee Geum-min's valiant attempt to pull one back with a powerful header, denied only by a spectacular save from Catalina Perez.

As the last two teams to kick off their campaigns in the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, they commemorated the 300th game in Women's World Cup history with a riveting spectacle.

For Colombia, this win could be the key to their advancement into the round of 16, especially after witnessing Germany's emphatic 6-0 victory over Morocco in Group H.