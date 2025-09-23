Como will donate all proceeds from Wednesday’s Coppa Italia clash with Sassuolo to aid the local community after torrential rain triggered severe flooding in the city, manager Cesc Fabregas said Monday.

Lake Como overflowed following the downpour, inundating the city center with water that surged through streets, partially submerged cars, and damaged homes and businesses.

“The club will donate all the proceeds from the Italian Cup match against Sassuolo ... to support the local community during this difficult time,” Fabregas said in an Instagram post referring to the second-round tie between the two Serie A teams.

“My thoughts are with everyone in Como today. Seeing our beautiful lake flood and the damage it has brought is heartbreaking,” he added.

“Como is more than just a city to me. It is home, it is family, it is community. To all the people, families, and businesses affected, please know you are not alone,” Fabregas said.

The former Spain midfielder ended his playing career at Como in 2023, with the club then competing in Serie B. He began his managerial career there, helping the team gain promotion as assistant coach before taking over as manager last season.