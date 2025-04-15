A 64-team World Cup in 2030 is a nonstarter, according to CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, who has joined other confederations in rejecting a bold expansion plan floated by CONMEBOL.

The proposal, officially tabled last week by CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, called for increasing the tournament from 48 to 64 teams – just a year before the expanded format debuts in 2026. The 2030 edition is set to be hosted primarily by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The opening matches will take place in Uruguay – where the first World Cup was hosted in 1930 – along with Argentina and Paraguay.

“I don't believe expanding the men's World Cup to 64 teams is the right move for the tournament itself and the broader football ecosystem, from national teams to club competitions, leagues and players,” Montagliani told ESPN.

CONCACAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CONMEBOL plan would have a long way to go for approval, with the 48-team 2026 edition already expanded from the 2022 tournament, when 32 countries took part.

The 2026 tournament is set to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

“We haven’t even kicked off the new 48-team World Cup yet, so personally, I don’t think that expanding to 64 teams should even be on the table,” Montagliani said.

His comments echoed concerns from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who earlier this month voiced opposition to the idea, and Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who told AFP he fears expansion would lead to chaos.