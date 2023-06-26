Ilkay Gündoğan bids farewell to his illustrious seven-year tenure at Manchester City as he embarks on an exciting new chapter at Barcelona following a free transfer agreement Monday.

The German midfielder's final act as a City player, adorned with the captain's armband, was to hoist the Champions League trophy, thereby sealing an extraordinary treble of major titles for the English club.

Now, Gündoğan sets his sights on Spain, embracing a fresh experience with a two-year contract, despite Pep Guardiola's desire to retain the services of the 32-year-old maestro, who marked the City manager's inaugural signing in 2016.

Barcelona, having missed out on securing the return of Lionel Messi, prioritized the acquisition of Gündoğan to infuse valuable experience into their midfield, which already boasts burgeoning talents Pedri and Gavi as pillars for the future.

This transition arrives amid the departure of veteran leader Sergio Busquets from the club.

Despite the club's attempts to offload him in the 2022 offseason, Frenkie de Jong played a pivotal role under Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez last season, solidifying his place in the team.

Gündoğan's arrival coincides with Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles, burdened by mounting debt and the arduous task of complying with the Spanish league's financial regulations.

The recent official registration of Gavi as a first-team player represents a step towards stability, but it is widely anticipated that the club will need to make player sales to alleviate their financial obligations.

Consequently, Gündoğan's signing may contribute to this burden unless offset by corresponding departures.

While Barcelona resorted to selling a portion of their future television revenues and other assets to secure the funds for last year's signings, including Robert Lewandowski, the club's financial predicament has increasingly necessitated the pursuit of free agents willing to join their ranks.

Notable examples include the current players Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, and Franck Kessie, who arrived on free transfers.

Additionally, free agents like Memphis Depay have made fleeting appearances in recent years.

Reportedly, Manchester City only offered Gündoğan a one-year deal, whereas the midfielder sought a longer contract to ensure stability for his family.

Gündoğan's legacy as a City icon extends beyond his captaincy during the team's most triumphant season.

His crucial goals and awe-inspiring performances in the midfield, seamlessly transitioning between a box-to-box role, an anchorman, and his favored position as a supporting player for the striker, have etched his name in City folklore.

None were more pivotal than the two goals he scored to orchestrate City's dramatic comeback from a 2-0 deficit against Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021-22 season, clinching yet another league title for the team.

Arriving at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, where he was crowned a Bundesliga champion in 2012, Gündoğan went on to amass an impressive silverware collection.

His accolades include five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups, and the coveted Champions League trophy.

Now, the gifted midfielder finds himself at a club that claimed the Spanish league title last season but faced disappointment for a second consecutive campaign, faltering in their quest for progress beyond the group phase of the Champions League.