The Sivas Municipality will put together a fleet of over 200 buses to carry Sivasspor fans to the Turkish Cup final against Kayserispor on May 26.

The fleet will travel nearly 900 kilometers from the central Anatolian province to reach the venue of the final, Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympics Stadium.

Sivas Mayor Hilmi Bilgin and Sivasspor Club President Mecnun Otyakmaz confirmed the news at a press conference held at the club's facilities on Thursday.

Bilgin thanked the players, team management and the technical committee for reaching the final and said the city was ready to do its duty to support its team.

"Let's do our duty so that fans from Sivas can travel to Istanbul to support their team and become our team's 12th man."

"We have talked to our club president and the club management. We have offered everything we can offer to throw our support behind Sivasspor. We plan to take everyone with a ticket to the match from Sivas to Istanbul."

"We have a fleet of 200 buses ready and we will add more if need be. We will not let anyone miss out," Bilgin said.

He added that the city was one in support of the team and expressed full faith the team will its best in the final.

Sivas Municipality Mayor Hilmi Bilgin (R) and Sivasspor President Mecnun Otyakmaz poses for a photo, Sivas, Turkey, May 19, 2022. (AA Photo)

"That trophy will come to Sivas! Sivasspor is our biggest brand, our representative in Europe. We as a city need to get behind it," said the mayor.

Club President Otyakmaz thanked Mayor Bilgin for his continued support of the club.

He underlined the importance of the match for Sivasspor. This would be the club’s first cup final in history.

"This perhaps is our most important match so far and to emerge victorious from this fight, we need to act together and harness the power of unity," he said.

He also pointed out the fact that the final against neighboring Kayseri will be a sort of an Anatolian derby, making the matchup even more intriguing.

"Kayseri is our neighboring province and they have a very successful team. Like us, they are also eager to win the Turkish Cup this year. The final will be a crowning moment for Anatolian football.

"That is why we invite all our fans to the match ... We want to organize something worthy of our fans. I believe we can achieve this together. It will be a good match and I hope we can bring the trophy to our city," said Otyakmaz.