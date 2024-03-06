The excitement is building as the countdown begins for the 2024 European Football Championship (Euro 2024), set to be hosted by Germany.

With just 100 days to go, football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the start of the tournament, which will take place from June 14 to July 14 across 10 cities in Germany.

The championship will kick off with the hosts, Germany, welcoming Scotland at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich.

The tournament will see matches played in Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf.

Group stage matches will conclude on June 26, followed by the start of the knockout stage on June 29.

The quarterfinals will take place on July 5, leading up to the semifinals on July 9 and the grand finale at the Berlin Olympic Stadium on July 14.

A total of 24 teams will compete in six groups of four at Euro 2024.

The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage, which will feature single-match elimination rounds.

Türkiye, placed in Group F, will face tough competition from Portugal, the winners of Path C playoffs (including Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, and Luxembourg), and the Czech Republic.

Their journey will begin with a match against the playoff winners in Dortmund on June 18, followed by clashes against Portugal in Dortmund on June 22 and the Czech Republic in Hamburg on June 26.

Meanwhile, the semifinal matches of the playoffs, determining the final three teams to join the championship, will be held on March 21, with the finals on March 26.

The total prize money for Euro 2024 is set at 331 million euros ($360.04 million), with the champion receiving an additional 8 million euros.

Italy, the reigning champions, secured their victory in the 2020 European Football Championship (EURO 2020) by defeating England 3-2 on penalties in a thrilling final match at Wembley Stadium in London.

Italy's triumph marked their second championship win in the tournament's history, ending a 53-year wait since their last victory.