Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr headline a trio of big-spending Saudi clubs chasing continental supremacy as the revamped AFC Champions League Elite enters its final stretch Friday on home soil.

Saudi Arabia will host the quarterfinals, semifinals and final of Asia’s top-tier club tournament from April 25 to May 3, with all eyes on Jeddah’s 62,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Fueled by a surge of European star power, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are leading title contenders.

All three flexed their might in the West Zone group stages, with unbeaten runs by Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, while Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were close behind – securing the top three spots and reinforcing Saudi dominance.

Portugal’s Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, is still going strong at age 40. He has scored seven goals in the competition this season as he chases a first AFC Champions League title in the twilight of his glittering career.

Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli believes his side, which lost in the quarterfinals last year, can go all the way.

“I always have great confidence in the players because of our hard work in training,” said the former AC Milan boss. “Sometimes the results do not do us justice, but we know that we are on the right path.”

First, his team must overcome last year’s losing finalists, Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan, who are in crisis after sacking manager Steve Holland last week – less than four months after the former England assistant to Gareth Southgate took charge.

Yokohama sit bottom of the J.League with just one win from 12 matches, but they topped the East Zone and then defeated Chinese champions Shanghai Port 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Toney, Mahrez fire up Al-Ahli

“Things haven’t been going well for us, but it’s about what we do next,” Yokohama midfielder Riku Yamane said after a defeat in their first game under interim manager Patrick Kisnorbo last week.

“We need to all be on the same page about how we want to play – including the small details.”

The winners will meet either another Japanese side, Kawasaki Frontale, or Qatar’s Al-Sadd in the semifinals.

Al-Hilal, seeking a record-extending fifth Asian title, will face South Korean debutants Gwangju.

The Saudi champions have allowed Brazilian superstar Neymar to return to Santos, but they can still call on talent such as Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Portuguese duo João Cancelo and Ruben Neves.

“Al-Hilal are a good team – like most West teams are, and to be honest, they’re better than teams from the East,” said Gwangju technical director Jang Ki-bong. “But we are not afraid, and we will fight to defy the odds and do everything we can to compete against them.”

Al-Ahli also boast an embarrassment of riches, including former Premier League forwards Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez.

They face Thailand’s Buriram United, with victory setting up a potential all-Saudi semifinal against Al-Hilal.

“Holding the finals in Jeddah will help us, and we will give everything we have to win the title,” said former Manchester City winger Mahrez.