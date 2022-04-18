Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that their newborn baby son has died.
Ronaldo revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins.
In a post released on the Manchester United forward's Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly-signed statement.
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.
"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."
The couple, who met during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.
"Your pain is our pain, Cristiano," Manchester United tweeted. "Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.