Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo signed for the Saudi football club, Al Nassr, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214 million).

The 37-year-old penned a contract that will take him to June 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds up his new Al Nassr jersey.

"I can't wait to discover a new football league in a different country," said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

The Portuguese star was pictured on the Al Nassr Twitter feed holding a blue and yellow shirt with his favored number seven printed on the back.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. He is coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner previously said he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United, did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and took aim at the club's owners, the Glazer family, during the 90-minute interview aired on TalkTV.