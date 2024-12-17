Cristiano Ronaldo, already one of the world's highest-earning athletes, has made headlines once again – this time for his lavish new ride in the sky.

The Portuguese superstar, currently playing for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, shelled out a staggering $73 million for a state-of-the-art private jet.

The purchase further cements Ronaldo’s penchant for luxury and his status as a global icon.

Ronaldo upgraded from his previous Gulfstream G200, which he recently listed for sale at $21 million, to this cutting-edge carbon-fiber jet.

Designed for both speed and comfort, the aircraft boasts a sprawling 19-seat living space and can reach an impressive speed of 983 kph.