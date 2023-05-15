Speculation abounds as reports suggest a potential crisis brewing between football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Whispers of discord have even extended to involve Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores Dos Santos Aveiro, fueling speculation that the power couple may be contemplating a separation.

According to Marca, Dolores Aveiro wasted no time in vehemently dismissing these claims, adamantly denying any notion of a rift between her son and daughter-in-law.

"Every relationship has its ups and downs. But let me be clear, these allegations are nothing but falsehoods," fervently declared Dolores Aveiro, staunchly defending her family.

It's worth noting that previous stories from the Portuguese, Spanish and Arab press have already hinted at an imperfect relationship between Georgina and Dolores Aveiro.

Past reports had also suggested tensions between Ronaldo's mother and his former partner, the Russian model Irina Shayk, with persistent rumors insinuating that she played a role in their breakup.

Amid these swirling rumors, Ronaldo finds himself navigating a challenging period.

Departing from Manchester United and venturing to Saudi Arabia, he now finds himself occasionally relegated to the bench during the 2022 World Cup – an undoubtedly trying time for the football legend.

As the twilight of his illustrious career approaches, the question lingers: Will Ronaldo ever grace the pitch for a major European competition again? The uncertainty looms large.

When the time comes for Ronaldo to hang up his boots, it is widely anticipated that he will make a return to Spain, seeking solace in his Madrid abode alongside his family.

In the world of sports and superstar relationships, only time will tell if Ronaldo and Rodriguez can weather the storm and emerge stronger together or if the winds of change will lead them down separate paths.