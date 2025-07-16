Crystal Palace fans staged a passionate protest outside Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening in response to UEFA’s controversial decision to demote the club to the Conference League.

Hundreds of supporters marched toward the stadium, waving banners and chanting, with one prominent sign reading, “UEFA: MORALLY BANKRUPT. REVOKE THE RULING NOW.”

Palace had earned a Europa League spot after their stunning FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May – a triumph that secured the club’s first major trophy.

However, they missed a March 1 deadline to demonstrate that American co-owner John Textor, who also holds a stake in French club Lyon, had no control or influence over more than one team competing in the same UEFA competition.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body determined that Textor’s involvement in both clubs meant only one could participate in the Europa League, with Lyon’s higher league finish giving them the edge over Palace.

The club is weighing its options in response and said it may appeal UEFA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Textor has agreed to sell his shares in Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. He has also stepped down as Lyon president but remains a co-owner.

Nottingham Forest are expected to replace Palace in the Europa League after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, although UEFA has not yet confirmed the change.

Palace chairperson Steve Parish called the decision “a bad day for football” and “a terrible injustice,” after the club was relegated to the Conference League under UEFA’s multiclub ownership rules.

A petition urging UEFA to reverse its ruling and reinstate Palace in the Europa League has garnered more than 3,000 signatures since it was launched Friday.