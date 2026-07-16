Galatasaray has officially parted ways with Mauro Icardi, bringing an end to one of the most successful and beloved chapters in the club's modern history as the Argentine striker leaves Istanbul after four trophy-filled seasons that transformed him into a club legend.

The Turkish champions announced Icardi's departure Wednesday with an emotional farewell message on social media, thanking the 33-year-old for his goals, leadership and lasting impact on generations of supporters.

"Today is not about saying goodbye. It's about celebrating a legacy," the club wrote. "You no longer wear the Galatasaray jersey, but your place in our hearts will never change. You experienced the passion of Galatasaray and made millions experience it with you. You will forever live among the unforgettable legends of this club. Every Galatasaray fan knows. A love like this is never forgotten."

The farewell marked the official end of a partnership that began on Sept. 8, 2022, when Icardi arrived on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before making the move permanent the following summer in a deal reportedly worth 10 million euros ($11.6 million).

Buruk says goodbye

Head coach Okan Buruk also paid tribute to the striker, describing the farewell as one of the toughest moments of his coaching career.

"Goodbyes are always difficult, but it is even harder to say goodbye to a football icon who wrote his name into Galatasaray history," Buruk said.

"We won trophies together, dominated the league and broke important records over the last four years. You helped an entire generation fall in love with these colors and left unforgettable memories for our supporters. As the Galatasaray coach and as a fan, I thank you for everything. Mauro Icardi will always remain an important member of this family and will continue representing our club with pride wherever he goes. We love you, King."

Goals, trophies and records

Icardi leaves Galatasaray with a remarkable legacy.

The Argentine scored 77 goals in 134 competitive appearances, becoming the highest-scoring foreign player in club history by surpassing Galatasaray icon Gheorghe Hagi's previous record of 72 goals.

He also became the club's all-time leading foreign scorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 65 goals.

Across four seasons, Icardi helped Galatasaray capture six major trophies, including four consecutive Super Lig titles from 2022-23 through 2025-26, the 2023 Turkish Super Cup and the 2024-25 Turkish Cup.

His finest individual campaign came in 2023-24, when he scored 25 league goals in 34 matches to finish as the Super Lig's top scorer while leading Galatasaray to another championship.

A fan favorite beyond the goals

Icardi's popularity extended well beyond his scoring record.

His signature celebration, blond hair, charismatic personality and connection with supporters made him one of the most recognizable figures in Turkish football.

Fans dyed their hair blond to resemble him, while singer Simge Sağın's hit song Aşkın Olayım, adopted as his goal anthem, became synonymous with Galatasaray's success and echoed throughout RAMS Park after nearly every goal.

Children imitated his celebrations, and his influence helped strengthen the bond between a new generation of supporters and the club.

Career milestones in yellow and red

Icardi scored his first Galatasaray goal against Alanyaspor on Oct. 23, 2022, and his final goal came against Gençlerbirliği on April 18, 2026.

His 134 appearances included:

96 in the Super Lig

16 in the UEFA Champions League

Six in Champions League qualifying

Six in the UEFA Europa League

Six in the Turkish Cup

Four in the Turkish Super Cup

He also became the highest scorer at RAMS Park since the stadium opened in 2011, netting 47 goals on Galatasaray's home ground.

In Istanbul derbies, Icardi consistently delivered in the biggest moments. He scored three goals in eight matches against Fenerbahçe and added five goals in seven appearances against Beşiktaş.

Overcoming adversity

One of the biggest challenges of Icardi's Galatasaray career came in November 2024, when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage during a UEFA Europa League match against Tottenham.

The lengthy rehabilitation kept him sidelined for 281 days before he returned at the start of the 2025-26 league season against Fatih Karagümrük, completing one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent club history.

No. 99 to club immortality

Icardi initially wore the No. 99 jersey after arriving in Istanbul before eventually taking the iconic No. 9 shirt.

Four unforgettable years later, he departs not simply as one of Galatasaray's greatest strikers but as one of the defining figures of an era that delivered sustained domestic dominance and rekindled the club's identity.