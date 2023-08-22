In the shadows of glamour and stardom, an unsettling chapter is unraveling in the life of Joana Sanz, the former flame of renowned footballer Dani Alves.

The Spanish model, whose life has been lived under the scrutiny of almost a million Instagram followers, finds herself ensnared in an unfortunate tale that has unfolded over the past few months.

A story of harassment, fear and unwavering determination to find solace in a tumultuous storm.

In the digital realm where followers are counted by the million, Joana Sanz shared a poignant narrative on her personal Instagram account.

This was not the usual glossy update from the world of fashion and fame but a raw glimpse into a world of fear, anxiety and unrelenting torment.

As reported by Marca, a Brazilian user, a relentless pursuer of darkness, became the orchestrator of Joana's distress.

The alleged incident on Dec. 30 cast a long shadow over a night at Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

The ex-footballer, Dani Alves, was accused of a sexual assault that stained the city's nightlife.

Fast forward to Jan. 20, Alves was taken into custody, igniting a storm of controversy that would soon envelop Joana Sanz.

Amid the legal turmoil, the Spanish model has found herself navigating the stormy waters of this ordeal.

Amid a barrage of threats and fear, Joana said: "I feel fear. This person has been threatening me for months. I have blocked him."

Yet, despite the digital barricades, this tormentor's reach has not been stifled.

The haunting messages wormed their way to her friends, perpetuating a nightmare that is hard to escape.

A labyrinthine investigation led Joana to uncover the chilling truth about this relentless pursuer.

The tale she unearthed was darker and more complex than she could have foreseen.

This unnamed Brazilian user carries a baggage of charges back in his homeland – charges of weapons possession, domestic violence and other sinister crimes.

The realization that her harasser is a figure marred by such malevolent shadows cast an even darker pall over Joana's ordeal.

"I don't understand why I have to receive threats or insults, or that I have done something to someone," she said.

"On top of what I have to deal with, I also have to deal with this," she added.

As her tale of torment unfolded, Joana's supporters rallied to her side, flooding her social media channels with messages of solidarity and strength.

This is not the first time she has voiced her anguish.

In May, she shared a video, her face a mask of disquiet, her words echoing a sentiment shared by many who have been thrust into the spotlight. "I'm anguished and fed up," she said.

Yet, despite it all, Joana Sanz remains unyielding. "This person is going too far," she concluded.