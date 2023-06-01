Renowned former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves remains in custody, now for a period of four months, following allegations of the rape of a young woman in December last year at the Catalan nightclub Sutton.

As reported by Marca, the alleged victim recently provided her testimony once again, this time on the program "En boca de todos" aired on Cuatro.

Recalling the unsettling encounter, the young woman stated, "He approached me and said, 'Don't you know who I am?' I responded, 'No.' He then declared, 'My name is Dani; I play bowls in Hospitalet.'"

"I remember he took my hand and placed it on the small of his back. He insisted that we leave together. I refused. Fear started to consume me as I pondered, 'What if he puts something in my drink? What if he harms my friend?' In a fleeting moment, my mind raced through countless possibilities," she began.

"He made a gesture towards me, and that's when I turned to my cousin and confessed, 'I don't know if I should go.' She responded, 'Well, it's up to you,' while gesturing me to go. And so, I followed," the plaintiff added.

"I had no idea where I was heading. I recall walking toward him," the victim continued.

"I remember thinking, 'It's probably an exit to the street, or maybe a VIP room, or some other area of the club.' He opened the door, and as I stepped inside, I immediately realized my location. It was a minuscule restroom, incredibly cramped, with only one toilet and a sink to wash hands," the young woman vividly described during her testimony.

Later in her testimony, the victim recounted the rape: "I distinctly remember him lifting my dress and making me sit on his lap. He repeatedly murmured, 'I can't; I can't, I have to go, I don't want to,' while uttering a flurry of words. When he finally let me go, I was stunned, unsure of what to do at that moment.

"He didn't merely grasp my hair and force me to kneel before him. I caught a glimpse of a tattoo – a bow-like design. It sent shivers down my spine. I thought, 'This man is capable of inflicting serious harm.' Fear consumed me. The face, the tattoo ... those images haunt me to this day," the young woman concluded, her voice filled with emotion.

The investigation into the alleged rape case involving Dani Alves continues with the latest testimony from the alleged victim adding fuel to the already burning bush.