David Beckham is poised to be knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours list, according to The Sun.

The former England captain, who earned 115 caps and was awarded an OBE in 2003, is expected to be officially named next week.

Beckham has long been considered for a knighthood, with his contributions to football and extensive charity work, particularly as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, drawing widespread praise.

Now 50, Beckham would take on the title of “Sir David,” while his wife, former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, would be styled “Lady Beckham.”

His honor was reportedly delayed in 2014 due to a red flag from HM Revenue and Customs over his alleged involvement in a tax avoidance scheme.

Speculation that Beckham was in line for a knighthood grew after he announced his retirement from football in 2013.

Footage published by The Sun shows King Charles III asking Beckham if he "received his 50th birthday present" during a conversation at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

The king appeared to say, “I’m glad it got to you,” with Beckham responding, “It was incredible, thank you, it was very kind.”

Queen Camilla was then heard telling Beckham, “I’m glad you got the roses.”

Beckham is the only Englishman to score at three different World Cups. His career included the treble-winning campaign of 1998-99, when Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

He earned the third-highest number of England caps of all time for the men’s team and was captain on 59 occasions.

After playing for United, Real Madrid and the Los Angeles Galaxy, Beckham focused on turning his co-owned U.S. team, Inter Miami, into a success.

The former winger married Victoria – also known as Posh Spice – in 1999.

Together, the power couple starred in the Netflix documentary Beckham, which included a viral scene of her discussing class.

The four-part documentary series about Beckham’s life and career earned him an Emmy Award in 2024 for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series.

Beckham was given his OBE for services to football on the recommendation of then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.

His wife, Victoria, received the same honor for services to the fashion industry in a later New Year Honours list.