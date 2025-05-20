Kevin De Bruyne’s glittering decade with Manchester City appears headed for a quiet exit, with the Belgian midfielder saying he’ll “probably” skip the upcoming Club World Cup to avoid injury – just weeks before his contract ends.

The 33-year-old playmaker, whose deal runs through June 30, told reporters after City’s FA Cup final loss that risking injury at the revamped 32-team tournament in the U.S. would jeopardize his post-City future.

“I have to take care of myself,” De Bruyne said. “If I get injured at the Club World Cup, what am I going to do? No one’s going to take care of me at that point.”

City are set to open their campaign against Morocco’s Wydad AC on June 18 in Philadelphia. But De Bruyne, who joined City in 2015 and helped the club to six Premier League titles, a Champions League crown, and last year’s Club World Cup, made it clear he’s weighing self-preservation over one last run in sky blue.

“It doesn’t make sense,” he said. “You’re pushing a new tournament in the middle of contract situations. I’m just a player. I don’t make the rules.”

His comments followed City’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Wembley – a loss that denied Pep Guardiola’s side a second domestic cup this season and secured Palace’s first major trophy.

While the Belgian playmaker’s focus appears to be shifting toward his next destination, he hasn’t ruled out staying in the Premier League.

Asked if he’d prefer to remain in England, De Bruyne said: “I don’t know. It depends who comes. I have a family and young kids – it has to be a decision that suits everyone, not just me. When I was 20 and alone, decisions were easier.”

The Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13 and overlaps with two summer transfer windows. The first, a FIFA-created window from June 1–10, allows short-term player registrations for teams in the tournament. The main transfer period opens June 16 and closes Sept. 1.

Despite a silverless season, De Bruyne reflected with pride on his City career.

“It’s not been the season we wanted. But that doesn’t change what we’ve done in 10 years,” he said. “Compared to a lot of players, I’ve won way more than most. I’ll always be happy and grateful.”