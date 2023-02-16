Beşiktaş football player Josef de Souza paid a special visit to hospitalized 13-year-old Arda Can Övün, who had been rescued from the rubble of a Hatay apartment destroyed in the devastating Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, otherwise known as the "disaster of the century," after a staggering 128 hours.

Young Arda, who was heroically rescued from the ruins of the decimated apartment building in Odabaşı District of Antakya, was swiftly brought to Adana City Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Upon laying eyes on the player before him, Arda was overcome with joy after a brief moment of astonishment.

Reminding of his video call with Beşiktaş Club President Ahmet Nur Çebi, Arda expressed his gratitude and said, "I am delighted. I am deeply thankful to them."

Josef de Souza handing his signed jersey to Arda, said, "I congratulate you. You are a hero. You are also a hero of the Turkish people. Everyone knows how strong you are. It is an honor for me to have a photo with you. Get well soon, brother."

De Souza struck a regal pose for the iconic "eagle pose" photograph with the young Arda during the visitation.

Adana Beşiktaş Businessmen's Association President Sitemkar Bolsoy stated that Arda is now entrusted to the Beşiktaş community and said, "Our President Ahmet Nur Çebi declared that he will take it upon himself to have Arda taught at Beşiktaş College and that he will ensure his progress is closely monitored. We are confident that Arda will prevail over these trying times and will shine brilliantly in the future. Arda is Beşiktaş's son and hero, and we will protect him."

Remembering his family's horrible time in the wreckage, Arda said, "I was trapped, desperately trying to clear the stones away from where my brother was stuck. It was pitch black, and I could not see a thing. I was not having difficulty breathing, yet I felt so cold, hungry and thirsty. Little did I know I had been buried under the rubble for a staggering six days. In my mind, it felt like only a day or two had passed. Suddenly, I heard the sound of light, and I knew I had been saved. During the earthquake, everyone in the house had gathered in the corridor. Unfortunately, too was destroyed. My brother beside me was unresponsive, and my other brother could not hear anything."

Adoption reports

Contrary to reports indicating that Josef de Souza had adopted a girl who had fallen victim to the earthquakes, the truth of the matter is far more complex.

De Souza had taken to social media, saying, "In the conversation I had with my wife, at the end of this whole process, I decided to adopt a daughter if possible. Of course, we would like to do this by fulfilling all legal responsibilities and thoroughly researching. But first of all, I will need my friends to give monthly support so that we can establish an orphanage together where all our children can be well looked after."

Beşiktaş's Josef de Souza poses for a photo with young girl affected by the Southeastern earthquakes, Adana, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

The Ministry of Family and Social Services later stated that the news of Beşiktaş football star Josef de Souza having adopted a young girl impacted by the earthquake did not tell the entire story.

In a written statement from the ministry: "Our children, whose families and relatives could not be reached due to the earthquake, are taken into the institution's care, and all their needs are met. Our provincial directorates continue to work uninterruptedly to reach the biological families and relatives of our children affected by the earthquake. For this reason, it is not possible to adopt our children affected by the earthquake at this stage. The reports about his adoption do not reflect the truth."