Chelsea are reportedly contemplating a bold move for Harry Maguire following the devastating loss of Wesley Fofana to a cruciate ligament injury.

With less than a month remaining before the commencement of the Premier League season, Mauricio Pochettino's side has been dealt a severe blow with the news that their talented French center-back, Fofana, has undergone "reconstructive surgery" on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Consequently, Fofana is expected to be absent for most of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Having already bid farewell to defensive stalwarts Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer, the Blues are now expeditiously evaluating available options to reinforce their backline during the current transfer window.

Insiders reveal that one potential option catching Chelsea's attention is none other than former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

The Blues have initiated inquiries to ascertain the defender's situation at Old Trafford, recognizing his undeniable experience as one of the premier choices in the market.

In an exclusive revelation earlier this week, 90min disclosed that the Red Devils' manager, Erik ten Hag, has expressed a willingness to part ways with Maguire during this summer transfer window.

The English international recently faced the disheartening setback of being stripped of the captain's armband, signaling potential fractures in his relationship with the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Maguire's involvement under Ten Hag has been sporadic at best, with a mere eight Premier League starts to his name during the preceding 2022-23 season.

Naturally, such limited playing time raises concerns about the defender's future at the club.

The thirty-year-old has been exploring his options, with West Ham, Newcastle, and Serie A powerhouses Inter Milan and Juventus all expressing interest.

However, the allure of a prospective move to the iconic Stamford Bridge might hold the greatest appeal for Maguire this summer.

Crucially, it has come to light that while Manchester United would ideally prefer to secure a permanent transfer for Maguire, they remain open to the possibility of a loan deal with Chelsea.

The Blues' financial capabilities make them uniquely positioned to assume full responsibility for the player's wages – a proposition that other clubs would struggle to match.