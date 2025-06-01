UEFA crowned Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele as Champions League Player of the Season on Sunday, capping a remarkable comeback campaign that saw him play a pivotal role in PSG’s historic first title win.

Dembele’s 18-year-old teammate Desire Doue was also honored, named the tournament’s Young Player of the Season by European soccer’s governing body.

After a rocky start, including being dropped by coach Luis Enrique for a group-stage match against Arsenal due to disciplinary reasons, the 28-year-old Dembele flourished following a switch to a central role, finishing with eight Champions League goals.

While Dembele didn’t score in PSG's 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Saturday’s final in Munich, he was singled out by his coach for an outstanding performance.

“I would give the Ballon d’Or to Mr. Ousmane Dembele,” Luis Enrique said. “The way he defended tonight – just that alone could be worth the Ballon d’Or. That’s how you lead a team. Goals, trophies, leadership, defense, his pressing.”

The 19-year-old Doue capped his impressive campaign by assisting the opening goal for Achraf Hakimi and scoring twice himself in the final.

PSG had seven players named to the Champions League Team of the Season, while runner-up Inter had just one selection.

Team of the season:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders: Vitinha (PSG), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Desire Doue (PSG), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Raphinha (Barcelona)