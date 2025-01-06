Ousmane Dembele struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 victory over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup on Sunday, as the Ligue 1 champions claimed the trophy for a third straight season.

PSG, the record 13-time winners of the competition, faced Monaco – the runners-up in last season’s Ligue 1 – after completing a domestic double by winning both the league and the French Cup. The triumph marked PSG's 11th title in the past 12 years.

The match, held at Doha's Stadium 974, built using 974 recycled shipping containers for the 2022 World Cup, saw PSG dominate with 27 attempts, including nine on target, before Dembele's late strike broke the deadlock.

Dembele sealed the win for the French champions two minutes into injury time, slotting the ball inside the far post after Fabian Ruiz delivered a precise pass across the face of the goal.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring a goal during the French Super Cup match against AS Monaco at the Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar, Jan. 5, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Summer signing Desire Doue nearly gave PSG the lead in the ninth minute but struck the bar, while Lee Kang-in was denied by Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Kohn with a long-range effort in first-half stoppage time.

Dembele and Vitinha also tested Kohn in the first half, while Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and Takumi Minamino forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into saves. Donnarumma returned to PSG's starting lineup after recovering from a facial injury.

No goals were scored in the first half of a French Super Cup for the first time since 2010, when Olympique de Marseille beat PSG 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.

PSG, who beat Nantes and Toulouse in the previous two editions, defeated Monaco 4-2 in Ligue 1 last month, with Dembele scoring twice in the second half.

Four-time winners Monaco last lifted the trophy in 2000. They were runners-up in 2017 and 2018, losing both times to PSG.

PSG return to league action next Sunday when they host Saint-etienne, while Monaco visit Nantes on Friday.