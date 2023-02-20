Drawing admiration for the football stars it has groomed in Denizli and its commitment to its infrastructure, Çamlık Football Club continues to nurture successful young athletes and propel them toward the Süper Lig.

Denizli Çamlık Football Club, renowned for its commitment to infrastructure and the training of top-tier football players, has achieved considerable success in the amateur football leagues of Denizli.

In the last three to four months, the club has seen eight of its players progress to teams like Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor, Altınordu and Ankaragücü, underlining the quality of coaching and talent at the club.

There is an immense sense of pride and joy throughout Çamlık Football Club over the successful transfers of goalkeeper İsmail Talha Taşevli to Trabzonspor, Ömer Iftaş and Osman Talha Tekin to Ankaragücü, and Doğu Kaan Kocabatmaz to Fenerbahçe.

Club President and coach Şenol Ünlü expressed his sadness due to the earthquake disaster but also evaluated the league and club activities, saying: "We had a multitude of players at the border, and now with the addition of one more player, the club selection has been finalized. This player is moving to Trabzonspor next week, where he will train and make the facility his home. Furthermore, this year we have seen three of our players sign contracts with Fenerbahçe and Ankaragücü, respectively. Two more players will likely be looking to join Trabzonspor at the end of the season."

Ünlü added: "If our growth progresses in tandem with Türkiye's, the advancement of football will be greatly bolstered. Not only that, but we expect an additional three to four players to join the ranks of the Süper Lig's big clubs by the end of the season, which is a positive result of the academy's hard work. This cycle of training and sending off players will persist until we reach our goal of having 20 international footballers. We are confident that this ambitious objective can be achieved with the right resources, infrastructure, and top-notch coaches. Ultimately, the development of football relies on the nation's progress, and we are well on our way to success."

Lack of facilities

Noting the need for facilities in Denizli, Ünlü said: "Now the facilities in Denizli are truly remarkable, with the authorities claiming it to be one of the largest facilities in Türkiye due to its expansive square footage. The hard work of people like us has been instrumental in constructing these facilities. Yet, our experience and expertise were not consulted during the creation of the 300-square-meter carpet field between the neighborhoods. We could have suggested that 10-15 places be combined instead of such a large area, and had any municipality officials been consulted, this issue could have been avoided. Unfortunately, many carpet pitches have been built in Denizli in the last 10-15 years, some are used for walking dogs and some for athletic men aged 55-60 to play ball. Had 10-15 regular carpet pitches been built instead of these small ones, the field boundary and location would not have been a problem as the municipality has many vacant lots. This could have prevented training problems in Denizli. Moreover, to raise good players, this place does not serve until a certain age, after 10-11-12. Instead of building a field of 500 square meters, constructing 10,500-square-meter regular fields would have been far more efficient. I gave an interview about this seven to eight years ago."

Pointing out that they are a club founded to raise players, Camlik FK goalkeeper coach Erdinç Şimşek said: "One of our highly skilled goalkeepers, born in 2010, recently moved to Trabzonspor and has been followed by 14-15 other talented goalkeepers. Our goal is to eventually establish Denizli as a renowned goalkeeper factory, training some of the best football players. We understand it won't be easy, so we put in extra effort and hard work, even if it means turning our nights into days. We take great pride in witnessing our athletes take the next step in their journey, and it's a pleasure to be a part of it. Goalkeeping is a vital role in a team and requires a high degree of skill, as mistakes cannot be compensated for. We consider it a beautiful and necessary position and are determined to develop a successful goalkeeper program."