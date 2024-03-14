Brahim Diaz has been included in Morocco's squad for two upcoming friendlies later this month, putting an end to speculation surrounding the Real Madrid winger's potential future with the Spanish national team.

Reports from the Spanish daily Marca and other local media earlier this week highlighted the move.

It was suggested in Spanish media that Diaz's decision was influenced by the lack of interest from the Spanish national team, with Morocco actively pursuing his recruitment.

In response to these reports, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente stated that he would respect Diaz's decision. He emphasized that only players who are committed to representing Spain would be considered for selection in his squad.

Diaz was a regular in Spain’s youth squads, including some coached by De la Fuente.

He won his solitary senior cap, and scored a goal, in a 4-0 win over Lithuania in a June 2021 friendly match. The under-21 squad was called up for that game because senior players were isolated due to COVID-19.

FIFA, football's world governing body, must process any request by a member federation for a player to change national-team eligibility, although Diaz is a routine case as he has never played a competitive senior game for Spain.

Based on his form for Madrid this season, the 24-year-old Diaz had been touted as a contender for De la Fuente’s squad that will be announced on Friday for friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

Instead, he'll be joining Morocco for games against Angola and Mauritania.

Diaz began his senior career with Manchester City before joining Madrid in 2019. He also had a long loan spell at AC Milan from 2020-23.

Morocco beat Spain in a penalty shootout in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.