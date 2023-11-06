Luis Diaz made an emotional impact on the pitch for Liverpool during their Premier League clash against Luton on Sunday, despite his recent absence stemming from his father's kidnapping by a guerrilla group in Colombia.

Despite this immense personal turmoil, Diaz had been back in training since Thursday and was named on the bench for the match at Kenilworth Road.

In the 83rd minute, he made his entrance, and in a stunning moment of resilience, he found the back of the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time, securing a crucial 1-1 draw for his team.

But it was what he did next that left an indelible mark. After scoring the equalizer, Diaz revealed a T-shirt bearing the powerful message: "Libertad Para Papa" ("Freedom For Papa").

This heartfelt gesture served as a poignant reminder of the ordeal his family is enduring back in Colombia.

He also took to Instagram later on Sunday to share a heartfelt plea: "Today the footballer is not speaking to you. Today Lucho Diaz, the son of Luis Manuel Diaz, is speaking to you. Mane, my dad, is a tireless worker, a pillar in the family and he has been kidnapped. I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organizations to work together for his freedom."

Diaz continued, "Every second, every minute, our anguish grows. My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home. I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible."

The backdrop to this emotional rollercoaster is a harrowing incident that took place in the small Colombian town of Barrancas just a week prior, where both of Diaz's parents were kidnapped.

His mother was rescued within hours by the police.

It was revealed that the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, known as ELN, was responsible for the kidnapping, as stated by Colombia's government.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had expressed his support and understanding of Diaz's situation, affirming, "At the training ground he was fine; on the pitch he was fine, so that's why he is here." He also provided an update on the ongoing negotiations concerning Diaz's father, describing them as "still positive."