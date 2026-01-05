Brahim Diaz fired Morocco into the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals on Sunday, ending Tanzania’s run and setting up a heavyweight clash with Cameroon after the Indomitable Lions edged South Africa 2-1 in their round-of-16 encounter.

The Real Madrid winger maintained his remarkable scoring streak, netting for the fourth straight AFCON match with a composed 64th-minute finish to secure a 1-0 victory at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Diaz had already scored in each of Morocco’s three group matches, making him the first Moroccan to find the net in four consecutive Africa Cup of Nations games.

His goal, created by Paris Saint-Germain fullback Achraf Hakimi on his first start of the tournament after recovering from an ankle injury, finally rewarded a dominant Morocco side that squandered a series of earlier chances.

Diaz’s celebration carried added meaning.

He held aloft the shirt of injured midfielder Azzedine Ounahi and later dedicated the win to his teammate, who arrived at the stadium on crutches and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a calf injury.

The victory extended Morocco’s unbeaten run to 23 matches, with their last defeat coming against South Africa at the 2024 AFCON.

Cameroon now loom as the next test on the hosts’ path.

Morocco were favorites for several reasons, including home advantage, the backing of nearly 70,000 supporters and sitting 101 places above Tanzania in the world rankings.

However, Tanzania created the first chance in the third minute, when Saimon Msuva misconnected with a Selemani Mwalimu cross.

Morocco thought they had taken the lead after 15 minutes as Ismael Saibari nodded Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s free kick past goalkeeper Hussein Masaranga, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Pressure from the hosts mounted in the second half, and Hakimi rifled a free kick against the crossbar before the breakthrough finally arrived.

Hakimi teed up Diaz, who beat Masaranga at his near post with an angled shot from close range.

“The reading of the game is simple: We only started playing in the second half, but we hands down deserved to go through,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said.

It was a valiant effort from Tanzania in their first-ever appearance in the knockout stages, but the 2027 co-hosts head home having still never won a match at the Africa Cup of Nations in 13 attempts.

“I am so proud of what my team produced,” said Tanzania’s Argentine coach Miguel Angel Gamondi.

“They showed that the gap between Morocco and us is not as big as people think. We will come back stronger. I am convinced of that.”

Big disappointment for Broos

Morocco will face Cameroon on Friday after the Indomitable Lions got the better of South Africa at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat in Sunday’s late game.

Goals either side of halftime by Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane proved decisive for Cameroon against a South Africa side coached by Hugo Broos, the Belgian who led the Indomitable Lions to their fifth continental title in Gabon in 2017.

Tchamadeu, the London-born Stoke City fullback, opened the scoring from close range in the 34th minute after a deflected shot fell into his path.

Teenage Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane headed in the crucial second goal two minutes after halftime.

A late rally from South Africa saw Evidence Makgopa pull one back in the 88th minute, but Cameroon held on.

Cameroon, five-time continental champions, head into their quarterfinal showdown with Morocco knowing the pressure rests with the host nation.

“I want to savor this victory first of all. The game against Morocco is still a long way away,” said Cameroon coach David Pagou, who took over the team days before the tournament began.

“We suffered today even though we won, and I think we all need a rest.”

There was major disappointment for Bafana Bafana, who finished third at the 2024 AFCON, though they can turn their attention to the upcoming World Cup.

“We are not going backward, but we do have to make a good evaluation of what happened at this tournament as we look toward the World Cup,” Broos said.