Jordi Martin, a well-known celebrity reporter and paparazzo, recently addressed rumors surrounding a physical altercation between footballer Gerard Pique and Shakira's brother, Tonino Mebarak, following the couple's split.

As reported by Marca, Martin, who has broken several major exclusives about their separation, denied reports of a confrontation between the two men in Miami, where Pique was visiting his sons.

According to earlier reports, Pique and Shakira had an argument during his visit to Miami, a point at which Tonino reportedly intervened.

Journalist Veronica Bastos even claimed that the altercation had turned violent, with Tonino allegedly coming to blows with Pique in defense of his sister.

However, Martin categorically dismissed the rumors, stating on Twitter that the claims were untrue.

Pique's visit to Miami was brief, as he was only able to spend five days with his children, despite being entitled to 10 days per month.

He had hoped to visit from April 26 to May 6 but was only able to stay until April 30.

While in Miami, Pique spent quality time with his sons, Sasha and Milan, taking them out for pizza.

He is currently searching for a permanent residence in the area to avoid staying in hotels during future visits.

The reports of a physical altercation between Pique and Tonino may have caused concern among fans, but according to Martin, there is no truth to the claims.

While the details surrounding the couple's split remain unclear, it seems that Pique's visit to Miami was peaceful, with the footballer focusing on spending time with his children.